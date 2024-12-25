UNODC Welcomes Adoption Of UN Convention Against Cybercrime

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) welcomed the adoption of a new international on cybercrime by the United Nations General Assembly.

Executive Director of UNODC Ghada Waly said on Tuesday that this remarkable step represents the first UN international instrument on crime-related issues in over 20 years.

She added, "technology is transformative and is building remarkable bridges across borders and barriers, and opening new pathways for humanity", but cybercriminals are misusing those advances, and cybercrime is becoming more pervasive and destructive every day.

"In this age of artificial intelligence, block chain encryption, and digitized services, cybercrime is finding new spaces to exploit, and it is giving rise to new forms of crime, amplifying traditional forms of crime, and disrupting economies and industries," she said.

She stressed the need for cooperation and action has never been greater, that is why the new international convention on cybercrime is a landmark step.

"The UN Office on Drugs and Crime is ready to work with countries and partners to put this important convention into action by safeguarding digital spaces, we can build a safer world for all," she added.

The adoption of UN Convention against Cybercrime aims to strengthen international cooperation for combating certain crimes committed by means of information and communications technology systems and for the sharing of evidence in electronic form of serious crimes. (end)

