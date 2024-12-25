Russian Missile Attack: Emergency Responders Put Out Fire At Critical Infrastructure Facility In Prykarpattia
12/25/2024 7:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ivano-Frankivsk region, first responders extinguished a blaze that broke out as a result of a Russian strike targeting a critical infrastructure facility.
That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished," the message says.
According to tentative reports, no casualties have been confirmed.
A total of 114 firefighters were involved in the response effort, as well as 36 units of firefighting equipment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, part of Ivano-Frankivsk region was in blackout this morning following a Russian missile strike. Power supply has been restored in dozens of settlements.
