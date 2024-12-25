Russia Dispatches Medical Team To Aktau As Putin Extends Condolences During CIS Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Emergencies has dispatched a plane equipped with medical personnel and specialized equipment to the crash site near Aktau, Kazakhstan, following the tragic incident involving an Azerbaijani airline AZAL passenger plane, Azernews reports.

During an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir suggested observing a moment of silence to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the crash. On behalf of all CIS leaders in attendance, Putin expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

“In agreement with the President of Kazakhstan, the Russian Emergencies Ministry plane with medical personnel and the necessary equipment is en route to Aktau,” Putin stated.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was on a flight from Baku to Grozny when it crashed near Aktau on Wednesday. According to the latest reports, the plane had 69 people on board, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz citizens. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that 32 individuals survived the crash.