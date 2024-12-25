Russia Dispatches Medical Team To Aktau As Putin Extends Condolences During CIS Summit
Akbar Novruz
The Russian Emergencies Ministry has dispatched a plane equipped
with medical personnel and specialized equipment to the crash site
near Aktau, Kazakhstan, following the tragic incident involving an
Azerbaijani airline AZAL passenger plane, Azernews
reports.
During an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Russian
President Vladimir Putin suggested observing a moment of silence to
honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the crash. On
behalf of all CIS leaders in attendance, Putin expressed heartfelt
condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift
recovery to the injured.
“In agreement with the President of Kazakhstan, the Russian
Emergencies Ministry plane with medical personnel and the necessary
equipment is en route to Aktau,” Putin stated.
The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was
on a flight from Baku to Grozny when it crashed near Aktau on
Wednesday. According to the latest reports, the plane had 69 people
on board, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz
citizens. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirmed
that 32 individuals survived the crash.
