Baku Hosts New Year's Celebration For Children With Disabilities
Date
12/25/2024 5:10:40 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Baku book Center and Center for the Development of Children and
Youth No. 2 has hosted a charity event timed to the World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day Azernews reports.
Pupils of the Special Boarding School No. 2 for Children with
Disabilities were invited to the event.
The children were shown the play "The Tale of Two Years" with
songs, dances, fairy-tale scenes, and a master class on making New
Year's wreaths was also organized for them. At the end of the
event, the little guests received gifts.
Volunteers of the Public Association "Regional Development" took
an active part in organising the holiday.
Founded by the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the
Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis is annually celebrated as
a day of Azerbaijani unity.
The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of
Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect for national and
spiritual values, as well as belongingness to the historical
homeland.
Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September
1, 2018. The main goal of the centre is to encourage people to read
books as a source of cultural and spiritual values and useful
knowledge.
Here, booklovers can also take part in presentations of books,
literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art
workers, thematic master classes, and much more.
The Center also organises events with the participation of
international organisations and diplomatic missions.
By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center
has been awarded the diploma "for the great work in the development
of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in
2018."
