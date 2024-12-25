Baku Hosts New Year's Celebration For Children With Disabilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Center and Center for the Development of Children and Youth No. 2 has hosted a charity event timed to the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day Azernews reports.

Pupils of the Special Boarding School No. 2 for Children with Disabilities were invited to the event.

The children were shown the play "The Tale of Two Years" with songs, dances, fairy-tale scenes, and a master class on making New Year's wreaths was also organized for them. At the end of the event, the little guests received gifts.

Volunteers of the Public Association "Regional Development" took an active part in organising the holiday.

Founded by the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect for national and spiritual values, as well as belongingness to the historical homeland.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the centre is to encourage people to read books as a source of cultural and spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here, booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes, and much more.

The Center also organises events with the participation of international organisations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "for the great work in the development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."