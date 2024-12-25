Kazakhstan Crash: Passenger Plane To Russia With 67 Onboard Crashes, Viral Video Shows Plane Bursting Into Flames

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kazakhstan plane crash: A passenger plane of Azerbaijan on way from Baku to Grozny in Russia has crashed in western Kazakhstan. As many as 67 persons, including five crew members, were onboard the passenger plane when it crashed in Kazakhstan.

Many people are feared dead in the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash. Local officials have saved 14 persons so far; they have been hospitalised.“At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care,” the health said.

Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had“made an emergency landing” around three kilometres from Aktau before crashing into the territory .

“A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines,” the Kazakh transport ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Reports of casualties have not been surfaced so far but many people are feared dead in the passenger plane crash. Videos capturing the moment a plane crashed in Kazakhstan have surfaced on social media. The footage shows the plane nosediving to the ground before bursting into flames.

PLANE CRASHES IN KAZAKHSTAN: WATCH VIDEO

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane. Kazakhstan emergency situations ministry said its personnel have rushed to the passenger plane crash site and were putting out the fire.

Speaking of possible casualties, the ministry said,“Information about casualties is currently being clarified but, according to preliminary information, there are survivors.”