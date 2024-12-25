J & K Govt Approves Purchase Of 8 Toyota Fortuners For CM Omar
Date
12/25/2024 12:06:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned the purchase of eight Toyota Fortuner vehicles for the Chief Minister at an estimated cost of Rs 3.04 crore.
As per a government order, the vehicles will include four for use in Jammu and Kashmir regions and four for Delhi. Total cost of all these vehicles is Rs 3.04 crore
ADVERTISEMENT
The order specifies that the expenditure will adhere to the General financial Rules (GFR) 2017 and includes the following conditions:
ADVERTISEMENT
“No funds will remain idle, and no new driver positions will be created Financial Advisor/Chief Accounts Officer (FA/CAO) of the State Motor Garages (SMG) must ensure funds are available for their intended purpose. The Director of SMG is authorized to utilize the funds only after all requirements are met,” the order reads.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
CM Omar Meets Student Reps, Seeks 6 Months' Time
NC Committee On Reservation At Work, However, Will Abide By Court's Decision: CM Omar
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25122024000215011059ID1109028877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.