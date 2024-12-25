J & K Govt Approves Purchase Of 8 Toyota Fortuners For CM Omar

As per a government order, the vehicles will include four for use in Jammu and Kashmir regions and four for Delhi. Total cost of all these vehicles is Rs 3.04 crore

The order specifies that the expenditure will adhere to the General Rules (GFR) 2017 and includes the following conditions:

“No funds will remain idle, and no new driver positions will be created Financial Advisor/Chief Accounts Officer (FA/CAO) of the State Motor Garages (SMG) must ensure funds are available for their intended purpose. The Director of SMG is authorized to utilize the funds only after all requirements are met,” the order reads.

