(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay holds a unique position in Latin America. The country does not officially recognize Christmas. This decision dates back to 1919. Uruguay replaced Christmas with "Family Day" to strengthen its secular identity.



The renamed other Catholic celebrations too. "Children's Day" replaced Epiphany. "Tourism Week" took the place of Holy Week. Despite these changes, December 25 remains a national holiday in Uruguay.



Uruguay's secular stance reflects its low religiosity. A 2023 Latinobarometer survey revealed striking figures. 47.2% of Uruguayans do not identify with any religion. This makes Uruguay the least religious country in the region.



The roots of this secular approach run deep. In 1919, Uruguay adopted a new constitution. It formalized the separation of church and state. This led to a law that secularized religious holidays. The dates remained, but the names changed.



Uruguay's approach differs greatly from its neighbors. Chile, the second least religious country, still has 56.1% identifying as Catholic. Uruguay's secular model stands out in a predominantly Catholic region.







Uruguayans value their freedom of religion highly. 47.9% believe this freedom is "completely guaranteed". This underscores the country's strong secular identity. It sets Uruguay apart from its regional counterparts.



Many Uruguayans still celebrate Christmas privately. They maintain family traditions similar to other countries. The government allows citizens to choose how they spend the holiday.



This balance respects both secular principles and personal choices. Uruguay's unique stance continues to intrigue observers. It serves as a reference point in debates about church-state separation.



As Latin America evolves, Uruguay's secular model may gain more attention. The country remains a leader in low religiosity indices across the region.

