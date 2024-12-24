Philippines Justifies Deployment Of American Missile System On Its Territory
12/24/2024 3:11:57 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Philippine Defense Minister has justified the deployment of
American medium-range missile systems in the country, as well as
plans to acquire them, Azernews reports.
"Any deployment and purchase of assets related to the security
and defense of the Philippines is within its sovereign prerogative
and is not subject to foreign influence," Secretary Gilberto
Teodoro said in a statement.
Reuters noted that the Philippines' primary rival in the South
China Sea region is China, which strongly opposes the deployment of
such systems in the area.
The deployment of Typhon missile systems for joint exercises was
"legal and beyond any doubt legal," Teodoro added.
In September, the agency reported that the United States has no
plans to withdraw the Typhon missile system from the Philippines in
the near future and is exploring the possibility of using it in a
regional conflict. According to China, this could lead to a
geopolitical confrontation. The American Typhon launch system,
which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of hitting
Chinese targets, was delivered for joint exercises earlier this
year.
Over the past few years, tensions between China and the
Philippines have increased over disputed territories in the South
China Sea, further exacerbated by the strengthening of defense ties
between Manila and Washington.
