Arvinda Kejriwal As Santa Claus: AAP Shares AI-Generated Video On Christmas 2024 Social Media Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Arvinda Kejriwal's is making headlines after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared an AI-generated video on the occasion of Christmas. The video opens with Delhi's former Chief dressed as Santa Claus with the message,“Merry Christmas.”

The caption to the post states,“Delhi's own Santa delivering gifts year-round.” A scene depicting Delhi school appears through which Arvinda Kejriwal makes his way. As the video follows, the AAP chief can be seen gifting a box to a woman that has ₹2100 written on it.

The background song says,“Jolly old Kejriwal, he brings cheers, with ₹2100 programming every month this year.” Acknowledging that Arvinda Kejriwal made free bus rides possible in the capital city for females, the video notes a number of programmes implemented by the AAP-led state government that brought in changes in the city.

From Sanjeevni Yojna to free electricity, the video illustrates the benefits Delhi residents enjoyed during AAP's tenure ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls. This video comes at a crucial time as the AAP is campaigning for the upcoming elections in February next year.

The viral post amassed 1.53 lakh views and 1.9 thousand likes, besides numerous comments. Netizens strongly reacted to this most, as one user stated, The AAP admin has recently discovered how to be cringe using AI and Kejri." Replying to this, another user remarked,“Something like gaon mein Naya Naya colour TV aaya hai in 90s.”

While some users were sceptic of the post, others were amused with the timing and the message. Trolling the Santa , a user stated,“Ye Santa ki beard kidhar h? Itna clean shave santa?” A third user commented,“Creativity at peak.” A fourth user wrote,“White beard lagana tha aur blue collar shirt ki nahi dikhti to zyada achchha Santa lagta.” A fifth user stated,“I think AAP is highly obsessed with AI, kabhi Ambedkar ashirwad dete hai toh kabhi kejriwal Santa bann jaate hai.”