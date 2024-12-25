World Leaders Extend Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) World leaders have extended their condolences to Azerbaijan following the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation, along with officials from various states and governments, representatives of international organizations, and the Organization of Turkic States, shared their sympathies. They expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery to the injured, with many leaders conveying their messages via social media.