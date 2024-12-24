Russian Attempts At Sabotage Operations On Northern Border Few Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military reports no significant increase in attempts by Russian forces to conduct sabotage operations along the northern border.

This was stated by Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, Spokesperson for the Siversk Operational Tactical Group of Troops, during a television broadcast, in response to a question about whether Russians are currently attempting sabotage operations near the borders of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Ukrinform reports.

"We have the capability to detect such enemy attempts in a timely manner. We do detect them and repel them effectively. While the enemy's use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) remains consistent, their activity typically increases during this time of year. However, we are not observing numerous attempts because we have sufficient means to detect them in time," Mysnyk explained.

When asked about the routes typically used by the enemy, Mysnyk noted that Russian forces are constantly searching for various paths, as the border spans hundreds of kilometers and the terrain is challenging.

"The area includes forests, swampy regions, and small rivers that separate border settlements from logistics routes convenient for us. Therefore, our defensive system is designed to allow timely detection. We have adequate technical resources. However, there are still border settlements located very close to the border zone, some of which are uninhabited or have only a few remaining residents who have not been evacuated. This complicates the work of the Defense Forces to some extent," he said.

In response to a question about how often Russia uses Shahed drones or other types of UAVs to target objects along the northern border, Mysnyk stated that the enemy predominantly deploys these aircraft-type strike drones at night.

"However, there have been numerous instances where they have used them during the daytime as well," he added.

According to Mysnyk, the enemy's arsenal also includes multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

"In addition to these aerial components, Russian also actively use mortars, particularly of the 120-mm caliber," he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Mysnyk previously stated that the situation in the frontline Chernihiv and Sumy regions remains stable, with no signs of enemy forces forming a grouping for offensive actions.