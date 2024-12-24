Premium Electric Vehicles And Serial Hybrids EXLANTIX Will Be Presented At AVTODOM Varshavka

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Revolutionary electric and serial hybrids EXLANTIX will be presented at the dealership center AVTODOM Varshavka in early 2025.



EXLANTIX offers innovative solutions in the field of premium cars. All elements of the car design, advanced technological solutions and increased attention of engineers to safety are aimed at achieving maximum comfort for the driver and passengers.



The four-door EXLANTIX ES coupe is equipped with an intelligent air suspension IAS and shock absorbers with CDC technology. This provides an ideal balance of control and comfort. The adaptive suspension system can be adjusted to the needs of the driver. It becomes soft for a smooth ride, or hard when it necessary by pressing just one button on the steering wheel. The interior design combines elegant simplicity with innovative solutions. An almost completely transparent roof opens up a panoramic view. A stylish floating center console is equipped with a cooled ultra-fast wireless charger for gadgets. Its power is 50 watts. An audio system with 23 speakers and a standard subwoofer provides unrivaled sound in the cabin.



AVTODOM Varshavka is a modern dealership. It offers a full range of services: a spacious showroom, a service center, a lounge area, a children's room, a cafe and a parking lot with a convenient entrance. The location is located at Varshavskoe shosse, 91A. It has a twenty-year history. At the same time, the dealership center presents a comfortable and modern space. It is decorated according to modern standards of premium brands. Subdued colors and light accents create a calm, relaxing atmosphere in the spacious showroom.



The official opening of the center is scheduled for 2025. It will be possible to be acquainted with the EXLANTIX brand cars in AVTODOM Varshavka already in the first quarter of 2025.



"We are pleased to present the new EXLANTIX brand in our dealership. We invite all connoisseurs of modern technologies and premium comfort to be acquainted with the new products. We are confident that EXLANTIX brand cars will impress our customers with their innovative approach and high level of performance", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South division, commented.







