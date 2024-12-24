Rahul Gandhi Should Learn From Ex-PM Vajpayee As Lop, Says MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 25 (IANS) Reacting to a series of allegations against the Congress, especially on Nehru-Gandhi family, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi must learn from former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Leader of Opposition.

During a press briefing in Bhopal, CM Yadav also criticised the current leadership of under Rahul Gandhi.

"Why should Amit Shah apologise when he did nothing wrong? His (Amit Shah) statement during Parliament address was misinterpreted and presented by Congress in an attempt to mislead people for vote bank," the CM said.

Besides highlighting the historical facts (as claimed by BJP) about the bitter relationship between former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru and Ambedkar on various issues, including Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, CM Yadav criticised Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Citing the example of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, "After Prime Minister, the LoP is the second highest post in Indian democracy. Rahul Gandhi should show some respect for his position. He should take a lesson from Atal ji, who led the Opposition (as LoP) under five Prime Ministers, and he earned respect for himself from the ruling side also."

CM Yadav also asked: "What the Congress has done in respect of Ambedkar?"

He said the person, who defeated Ambedkar in the election, was felicitated with the highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna'.

"Nehru-Gandhi family insulted Ambedkar even after his death. I want to ask Ambedkar deserves Bharat Ratna or not?" he asked.

Chief Minister Yadav also said, "Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh for several decades, but didn't establish a monument of Ambedkar at his birthplace in Mhow."

"Rahul Gandhi visited Mhow during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, but when any Congress top leader visited Ambedkar's birthplace," he asked.

On the other side, Congress leaders, including former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh participated in a march carried out in respect of Ambedkar in Bhopal.

Addressing the party workers, Digvijaya Singh said, "Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar were condemnable and the Opposition is demanding an apology from him. He should apologise and resign from the post on moral grounds, but he is being shielded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."