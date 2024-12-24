J&K Beat Rajasthan, Enter Santosh Trophy Quarter-Final

J&K needed a draw to enter the quarter-final, but will be more than happy to take all three points entering the finals stage.

The game was hanging in balance at 0-0, until late in the second half, forward Adnan Ayub dribbled 35 yards from goal and smacked a shot with his left foot to make it 1-0 in the 74th minute. The J&K squad held on to claim the win as well as the quater-final spot.

Adnan was named player of the match for his performance. Goalkeeper Majid was also a standout player for J&K in the game.

The J&K Football Association lauded the team's effort, having lost the opening two final round games. The team bounced back to register wins against host Telangana and now Rajasthan, as well as a draw against Manipur.

“This historic achievement of qualifying for the Quarterfinals is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaching staff, and management,” the FA said in a press release.“The Association acknowledges the invaluable contributions of (head coach) Satpal Singh, whose leadership has been a cornerstone for J&K Football over the decades.”

“The JKFA also extends its gratitude to the J&K Sports Council for providing the best-ever facilities to the team, both on and off the field,” it added.

J&K booked a place in the quarter-finals after taking seven points from their five games. Captain Aakif Reshi is among the leading scorers in the competition, raking up six goals thus far.

