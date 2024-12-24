J&K Beat Rajasthan, Enter Santosh Trophy Quarter-Final
Date
12/24/2024 12:07:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant achievement for J&K football, senior men's team on Monday defeated Rajasthan 1-0 to enter the quarter-final round of the 78th Senior Men's National football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25 at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.
J&K needed a draw to enter the quarter-final, but will be more than happy to take all three points entering the finals stage.
The game was hanging in balance at 0-0, until late in the second half, forward Adnan Ayub dribbled 35 yards from goal and smacked a shot with his left foot to make it 1-0 in the 74th minute. The J&K squad held on to claim the win as well as the quater-final spot.
Adnan was named player of the match for his performance. Goalkeeper Majid was also a standout player for J&K in the game.
The J&K Football Association lauded the team's effort, having lost the opening two final round games. The team bounced back to register wins against host Telangana and now Rajasthan, as well as a draw against Manipur.
“This historic achievement of qualifying for the Quarterfinals is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaching staff, and management,” the FA said in a press release.“The Association acknowledges the invaluable contributions of (head coach) Satpal Singh, whose leadership has been a cornerstone for J&K Football over the decades.”
“The JKFA also extends its gratitude to the J&K Sports Council for providing the best-ever facilities to the team, both on and off the field,” it added.
J&K booked a place in the quarter-finals after taking seven points from their five games. Captain Aakif Reshi is among the leading scorers in the competition, raking up six goals thus far.
|
