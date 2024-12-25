Voyage Through Golden Sand Exhibition Opens At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) opened Voyage through the Golden Sand by Cypriot artist Konstantinos Zannetos, in the presence of Director of the Cultural Affairs and Events Department at Katara Khalid Abdulrahim Al Sayed and HE Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Qatar Nguyen Huy Hiep, and a number of diplomats, figures and intellectuals.

Hosted in Building 47, the exhibition will continue until January 7 and will present 13 distinctive artistic paintings that simulate the cultural and heritage atmosphere of the Arabian Peninsula, including the beauty of the hobby of hunting and falconry.



The exhibition is a captivating artistic voyage that showcases the aesthetics of authentic Arab culture. It focuses on highlighting aspects of life in the desert through artistic paintings that reflect the Arabs' connection to falcons, the desert, purebred Arabian horses, camels, and wild animals.