Palestinian Christians Celebrate Hope And Heritage As Patriarch Embraces Iconic Keffiyeh In Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem / PNN / Monjed Jadou



The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem has stated that the festive spirit of Christmas is absent from Bethlehem for the second consecutive year, citing the challenging circumstances in the region.

In a speech delivered to those gathered in Manger Square, Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa emphasised the significance of Christmas as a celebration of the light brought by Jesus Christ. "We Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus, who brings His light into our lives. With Him, we are everything; without Him, we are nothing," he said.

The Patriarch expressed hope that by next Christmas, the people of Bethlehem would rebuild their spirits, relationships, and lives. "Faith is life," he remarked, stressing the importance of holding on to faith in these trying times.

He called on everyone to pray for an end to the destruction witnessed in Gaza and across Palestine, urging Palestinians to resist letting the devastation define their lives. "We are stronger than this. We belong to the light, not the darkness," he said, encouraging families to celebrate Christmas at home for their children. He expressed a desire to see "the tallest Christmas tree in history" in Manger Square, declaring that if the square remains dark this year, the people of Bethlehem themselves are the light of this land.

Reflecting on his visit to the city, the Patriarch noted the shuttered shops and the sombre atmosphere. "I hope this will be the last sad Christmas," he said, addressing pilgrims and tourists worldwide. "I urge you to visit the Church of the Nativity and this city. The clergy and the people of Bethlehem are not afraid. Despite the hardships of last year, we remain resilient. Do not let wars cancel our lives and our existence."

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Patriarch conveyed greetings and prayers from the people there. He recounted his visit to Gaza the previous day, where he witnessed widespread devastation and extreme poverty. Despite these dire conditions, he praised the resilience of the people, urging them not to give in to despair.

The Patriarch also kissed the Palestinian keffiyeh as a gesture of appreciation and respect, and he acknowledged the Palestinian girl who had presented him with the keffiyeh.

The keffiyeh is considered both a religious and national symbol of Palestine. In Christian tradition, it represents the fishing net mentioned in the Bible, reflecting the teachings of Jesus Christ to his followers about the importance of hard work and diligence.

Beyond its religious significance, the keffiyeh holds deep national meaning, symbolising the history and roots of Christian presence in this land.

The Patriarch arrived at Manger Square, preceded by scout groups who refrained from playing any music, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been enduring an Israeli war of extermination for more than fourteen months.

The scouts carried a large photograph of Palestinian photojournalist Sabrina Mukarker, which vividly depicted Gaza's suffering through the image of a Palestinian child affected by the Israeli war on the Strip.



