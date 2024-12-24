PM: Jordan Stands By Syrians To Achieve Safe, Dignified Future

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 24 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan pledged Tuesday that Jordan will stand by the Syrian people to help achieve their aspirations and hopes for a safe and dignified future, bring about security, stability and peace and safeguard national unity and territorial sovereignty.Hassan reiterated during a cabinet session that Syria's security, stability and prosperity are part of Jordan's security and stability.The government, upon the directives of King Abdullah II, will provide all support needed by the brothers in Syria, especially institutional capacity building, training and development of the health, transport, electricity and water sectors, he said.Since the transition in Syria, he said, the Jordanian government has taken immediate measures on logistical matters, opening the border, providing humanitarian aid and starting trade, as well as cooperation in all other sectors.Hassan referred to political contacts with the new Syrian administration, referring to a visit to Damascus yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi, where he held "fruitful and positive" talks, which, he said, should be built on in the coming period to start inter-sectoral communication between the two countries.During today's session, the cabinet discussed possible support for Syria during the transitional phase and developments in the country, and the Prime Minister asked relevant ministries to explore areas of support.For his part, Safadi briefed the ministers on his trip to Damascus, where he held talks with the Commander-in-Chief of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and agreed on cooperation in facing common challenges.Safadi said Jordan, under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, acted early on to support Syria's future, security and stability, hosting the Aqaba meetings to come up with an Arab position that underscored the need to stand by the brotherly Syrian people, provide assistance to them "at this critical phase," respect their will and choices, and support a peaceful transition in which all Syrian political and social powers are represented.Jordan, Safadi reiterated, is continuing to coordinate and consult with the Syrian brothers and Arab countries to explore support in various fields, adding that a number of sectoral committees will be formed to clearly frame assistance, especially in the fields of trade, economy, energy and water, in addition to security coordination at this stage.Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh told the ministers Jordan can meet part of Syria's electricity needs, and is ready to send a technical team to check on the readiness of Syria's grid, and also help Syrian fuel imports via Jordan.Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Al-Qudah, told the session that an Arab aid convoy headed to Syria only days after the transition there, as Jordan opened border crossings and facilitated the flow of goods and the movement of trucks to and from Syria, adding that about 1,000 Jordanian and non-Jordanian trucks crossed on both directions.He said Jordan is ready to become a launch pad for international aid and Syrian trade with world countries, adding that the Kingdom began preparing the infrastructure at border crossings and the Mafraq Development Zone for the movement of goods.