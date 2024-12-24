Jonas Hu Announces Key Strategies For Integrating Chinese Culture Into Modern Media In Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jonas Hu introduces Confucian principles in modern at a Beijing cultural event

Jonas Hu reveals key strategies for merging Confucian values with modern media, aiming to enrich global cultural dialogues

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving landscape of cultural exchange, there are few individuals who have made such an enduring impact on both the of traditional Chinese culture and its integration into modern media as Jonas Hu . As the Vice President of the Beijing Confucian Culture Promotion Association (BCCPA), Mr. Hu has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between China's time-honored Confucian ideals and the global stage, particularly within the realms of film and television.His efforts go far beyond the scope of typical cultural promotion. Mr. Jonas Hu's vision encompasses the idea of melding ancient wisdom with modern cinematic storytelling, providing a platform for Chinese traditional culture to not only be understood but also celebrated in contemporary global contexts. His dedication to advancing Sino-foreign cultural dialogue, specifically through the entertainment industry, is transforming the way we view both Chinese heritage and global media production.In this exclusive interview, Mr. Hu shares his experiences and insights into how he has championed the integration of Confucian values within modern media, his role in the evolution of the Beijing Confucian Culture Promotion Association, and the profound impact these efforts are having on the global stage.Interviewer (MC):Good day, everyone, and welcome to this special interview. Today, we have the privilege of speaking with Mr. Jonas Hu, the Vice President of the Beijing Confucian Culture Promotion Association (BCCPA). Mr. Hu has been instrumental in the association's development since its founding and has played a pivotal role in bridging Confucian culture with modern industries such as film and television. Mr. Hu, thank you for joining us today.Mr. Jonas Hu:Thank you for having me. It's truly an honor to be here and share some insights about the journey we've taken together at the Beijing Confucian Culture Promotion Association.MC:Let's start with your involvement in the establishment of the BCCPA. As the association's Vice President, could you tell us about the initial vision for the association and your contributions in its early stages?Mr. Jonas Hu:Certainly, when we established the Beijing Confucian Culture Promotion Association in 2022, our mission was clear: to promote and preserve the values of Confucianism, which have been integral to Chinese culture for centuries. At the same time, we aimed to ensure that Confucian teachings remain relevant in today's world, particularly in a rapidly changing global society.My role, alongside the other founding members, was to ensure that we created an institution that could serve as both a cultural hub and a practical platform for the transmission of Confucian wisdom. The early work was centered on research and academic exchange. We held forums, lectures, and seminars to engage scholars, cultural practitioners, and the public in discussions about the applicability of Confucianism in modern governance, social ethics, and personal development.What I am most proud of is that we laid the groundwork for the association to become a space where Confucianism is not only studied but also actively applied in contemporary contexts, helping people navigate the complexities of modern life.MC:It's fascinating to hear about the early efforts. Moving on, one of your major initiatives has been integrating Confucian culture with the modern media landscape, especially in television. Could you elaborate on your role in the creation of "Star Bright Good Youth" and its impact?Mr. Jonas Hu:Yes, integrating Confucianism with modern media was one of the most exciting projects we undertook. "Star Bright Good Youth" was a television series designed to introduce Confucian values to younger generations in an accessible and engaging way. The show's central themes-filial piety, respect for elders, responsibility, and social harmony-are core Confucian principles. However, we understood that to connect with young viewers, we needed to present these ideas in a form that was both entertaining and thought-provoking.As Vice President of the BCCPA, I had the privilege of being involved in both the conceptualization and the production of the series. I worked closely with the production team to ensure that the essence of Confucian teachings was conveyed authentically, while also making it relatable to a younger, contemporary audience. It was critical that the series reflect the complexities of modern life while still upholding the moral framework of Confucianism.I'm proud to say that the series was well-received, particularly by young people, which confirmed my belief that Confucianism can be effectively integrated into modern media and can resonate with audiences who may not have been exposed to traditional Chinese culture before. It was a powerful example of how we can innovate within the cultural sector while staying true to our values.MC:That's an impressive achievement, Mr. Hu. It's clear that your vision for promoting Confucianism goes beyond academic circles. You've also been active in fostering global conversations around Confucian values. Could you share more about the "I Ching" Cultural Exchange Conference that you helped organize?Mr. Jonas Hu:Absolutely. The "I Ching" Cultural Exchange Conference was another significant milestone in our efforts to promote Confucianism on the global stage. This event brought together scholars, philosophers, and cultural influencers from various countries to discuss the enduring significance of The I Ching, a central text in Confucian philosophy.For me, this conference was more than just an academic gathering-it was about bridging cultural divides. By inviting participants from diverse backgrounds, including experts from Europe, the United States, and Asia, we created a platform for dialogue about the universal principles that The I Ching offers, such as the concept of balance, the interconnectedness of all things, and the importance of moral integrity.As we look at the globalized world today, I believe Confucianism has an important role to play in promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation. The conference emphasized that Confucian thought is not confined to China but is a valuable resource for global intellectual exchange.By creating this kind of international platform, we were able to show that Confucian philosophy is not just a cultural asset for China but a universal one that can contribute to the global conversation on ethics, governance, and human flourishing.MC:That's a truly inspiring initiative. In addition to your work in academia and media, you've also made significant strides in promoting Confucianism through cultural and tourism industries. Could you discuss how you've integrated Confucian values into these industries and the impact it has had?Mr. Jonas Hu:Yes, the integration of Confucian values into the cultural and tourism industries has been one of the most exciting and impactful aspects of our work. As a cultural association, we recognized early on that Confucianism isn't just about philosophical discourse-it can also inspire tangible cultural products and services.We've been involved in promoting Confucian-themed cultural products, such as books, artworks, and digital media. But more than that, we've worked to develop tourism experiences that reflect Confucian heritage. For instance, we've collaborated with cultural sites and local businesses to create tourism packages that immerse visitors in the rich traditions of Confucianism, offering them not only a glimpse into China's cultural history but also a deeper understanding of its core ethical principles.In Beijing, we've also worked on creating "Confucian cultural spaces"-places where people can engage in activities such as reading classical texts, attending public lectures, and participating in cultural exchanges. These spaces serve as both cultural hubs and places of personal reflection, fostering a sense of community and shared cultural identity.These efforts have helped integrate Confucian values into modern urban life, enriching the cultural landscape while promoting the idea that traditional wisdom can coexist with modern development. It's been immensely rewarding to see how Confucianism can influence and enhance industries that are so integral to contemporary society.MC:It's clear that you've made a lasting impact, Mr. Hu. As we wrap up, what do you see as the future of Confucian culture, particularly in the context of globalization and technological advancement?Mr. Jonas Hu:I believe the future of Confucian culture is incredibly bright, particularly as the world becomes more interconnected. As we face global challenges-whether in governance, environmental issues, or social inequality-Confucian values such as harmony, moral integrity, and respect for others can provide valuable guidance.With the rise of digital technologies, we also have unprecedented opportunities to spread Confucian ideas. Online platforms, digital media, and interactive technologies allow us to reach a much wider audience, especially younger generations who may not be familiar with Confucian teachings.Our task is to make Confucianism not only relevant but also practical for today's world. It's about showing that these ancient teachings can be applied to solve contemporary problems while fostering global cooperation and peace. At the Beijing Confucian Culture Promotion Association, we are committed to continuing this work and expanding our efforts globally.MC:Thank you so much for your time today, Mr. Hu. Your insights have been truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing how your efforts continue to shape the future of Confucian culture and its global impact.Mr. Jonas Hu:Thank you. It's been a pleasure speaking with you. I look forward to continuing our work and making Confucian culture an integral part of the global cultural dialogue.

Roberta Hanson

Aura Vision Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.