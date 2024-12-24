5 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured In J&K Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 24 (IANS) Five were killed and 5 others in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said that an vehicle, which was on its way from Nilam Headquarters to the Balnoi Ghora Post, met with an accident upon reaching Ghora Post.

"The vehicle fell into a deep gorge around 300-350 feet deep resulting in on-the-spot death of five soldiers and serious injuries to five other soldiers. The vehicle was part of the 11 MLA. After receiving the distress call, the quick reaction team (QRT) of 11 MLI immediately reached the spot and undertook rescue and relief operations," an official said.

The injured soldiers were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the condition of a few of them is said to be critical, the official said.

The Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the army said on X:“All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care”.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen V and all ranks also extended their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers.

"DhruvaCommand stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief", it said in a post on X.

The army has been maintaining heightened vigil on the Line of Control (LoC) after intelligence reports that terrorists are waiting at the launch pads across the border to infiltrate into the Indian side before the mountain passes are closed by heavy snowfall this year.