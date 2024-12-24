Prosperity Of Life Announces Groundbreaking Influence Live Conference Aboard Navigator Of The Seas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prosperity Of Life founder, Shane Krider presenting on stage in Melbourne, Australia

Lise Reitsma presenting award to Prosperity Of Life attendee, Courtney Luke

Rachel Krider and Kristine Bene at a Prosperity Of Life event in Melbourne, Australia

Simon Haggard and Myles Forsyth participating at Melbourne Event.

Prosperity Of Life's Influence Live Conference aboard Navigator Of The Seas in May 2025. Explore the Mediterranean, grow, and give back with purpose!

- Shane KriderFOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prosperity Of Life , a global leader in personal and professional development, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Influence Live Conference , set to take place aboard the luxurious Navigator Of The Seas in May 2025. This 10-day transformative journey will bring together visionaries, thought leaders, and change-makers for an unforgettable experience combining personal growth, connection, and giving back.Departing from the vibrant city of Barcelona, the cruise will whisk attendees away to some of the Mediterranean's most iconic destinations, including Santorini, Sicily, Mykonos, and Athens. As delegates enjoy breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural experiences, they will also engage in Prosperity Of Life's immersive workshops, empowering sessions, and exclusive networking opportunities designed to elevate their influence and impact.A Heartfelt Highlight: Random Acts of Kindness in SardiniaA cornerstone of the Influence Live Conference is the annual Random Acts of Kindness activity, where delegates form teams to spread positivity and generosity at one of the cruise's stops. This year, the event will take place in the stunning region of Sardinia, Italy. Participants will collaborate on impactful initiatives, making meaningful contributions to local communities while embodying the spirit of giving that defines Prosperity Of Life's mission.“The Influence Live Conference is more than just an event; it's a movement,” says Shane Krider, Co-Founder of Prosperity Of Life.“By combining personal transformation with acts of kindness, we're fostering a community of individuals who are empowered to create lasting change in their own lives and the world around them.”An Unmatched Experience at SeaWith the backdrop of the Mediterranean's turquoise waters, Navigator Of The Seas offers unparalleled luxury, featuring world-class dining, entertainment, and amenities. Delegates will have the chance to unwind, explore, and connect while attending dynamic sessions designed to inspire and uplift.Reserve Your Spot TodayThe Influence Live Conference promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, blending adventure, growth, and contribution. Spots are limited, and early registration is highly recommended.For more information and to secure your place, visit Prosperity Of Life corporate site.About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is a global leader in personal development, dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve success, financial independence, and a life of purpose. Through transformative programs and events, Prosperity Of Life inspires people to unlock their true potential and make a positive impact in the world.

KIRSTY GOLDSWORTHY

Prosperity Of Life

+1 303-800-6052

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.