Lucknow Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 25, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures
Date
12/24/2024 9:00:51 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 20.06 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.09 °C and 23.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:19 PM
Lucknow AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 197.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.8 °C and a maximum of 25.95 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 197.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 26, 2024
| 20.06
| Broken clouds
| December 27, 2024
| 23.86
| Sky is clear
| December 28, 2024
| 24.39
| Sky is clear
| December 29, 2024
| 20.51
| Moderate rain
| December 30, 2024
| 21.42
| Sky is clear
| December 31, 2024
| 20.80
| Sky is clear
| January 1, 2025
| 20.69
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 24.93 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 23.82 °C
| Broken clouds
| Chennai
| 26.86 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Bengaluru
| 23.48 °C
| Light rain
| Hyderabad
| 23.93 °C
| Light rain
| Ahmedabad
| 23.14 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.07 °C
| Few clouds
| Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN24122024007365015876ID1109028611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.