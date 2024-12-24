Zee Entertainment’s Agency Premier League T20 makes an impactful debut ahead of DP World ILT20 Season 3

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) ~Season 3 of DP World ILT20 will be broadcasted live on ZEE’s 15-linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5, and on its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks~

Bengaluru, 24th December 2024: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), the official broadcaster of the DP World International League T20 recently concluded inaugural event of Agency Premier League T20. The ground breaking initiative not only fostered meaningful connections within the fraternity, but has also ignited a strong momentum for the third edition of DP World ILT20. The three-leg tournament which began in Bengaluru, continued in Delhi and culminated in Mumbai, delivered a unique platform for competitive cricket while setting a new standard for innovative trade engagement.

The Mumbai leg, energized by the presence of Bollywood actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur from the blockbuster hit Gadar 2, saw Starcom claim victory in an exciting finale. In Delhi, the event, graced by popular Bollywood actor and comedian Aparshakti Khurana, saw OMD emerge as champions, while Group M Mavericks took home the trophy in Bengaluru, with presence of popular Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind adding to the excitement.

Throughout the three legs, leading agencies, including Wavemaker, Madison World, DBB Mudra Max, Essence Mediacom, Mindshare Fulcrum, Havas, IPG, Group M, Publicis, Dentsu, Group M Blasters, Havas Media, Initiative, and Madison showcased their talent and team spirit, reinforcing the power of cricket to bring people together. The presence of celebrities added a touch of glamour and excitement, further amplifying the engagement among participating agencies.

The Agency Premier League T20 showcased Zee Entertainment’s innovative approach to trade engagement, creating an immersive experience that resonated deeply with its media partners. This new edition of T20 cricket tournament demonstrated the effectiveness of experiential marketing in fostering stronger bonds by bringing the thrill of cricket to the forefront and creating a memorable experience for all participants.

Highlighting the success of the league, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, said, “We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response to the inaugural Agency Premier League T20. This tournament reflects our commitment to engaging with our partners through creative and impactful initiatives. By leveraging the passion for cricket, we’ve not only strengthened our connections within the media industry but also built significant anticipation for the third season of DP World ILT20. The positive feedback that we have been receiving confirms that this event has set a new benchmark for innovation and strengthened our position as leaders in experiential marketing and entertainment.”

The upcoming month-long third edition of DP World ILT20 will begin on 11 January 2025, with the finals slated to take place on Sunday, 9 February 2025. Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5. The syndicate broadcast partners around the world will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier this year, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) reported that the league’s second season reached 221 million viewers and with an aim to capture a viewership of 230-million for the upcoming season, ZEE will expand its reach by including South Indian channels, offering a month-long cricket carnival experience.

The channel’s extensive distribution strategy ensured widespread accessibility in India and across the globe. With a notable 46% share of female viewership and 55% share of youth viewership, the league's broad appeal in India underscores its status.





