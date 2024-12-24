Azerbaijani Think Tank Responds To Armenian Media Allegations On France-Azerbaijan Relations
Date
12/24/2024 8:07:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Center for the Analysis of International Relations (CIAR)
has reiterated its commitment to transparency and openness
regarding its activities and financial sources in response to an
article published by the Armenian "Civilnet" Internet resource
titled "Azerbaijan's 'digital war' against
France."
In its statement, CIAR highlighted its origins and objectives:
"It is a well-known fact that the Center was established in 2019 by
the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, and this information is
posted on the official website of the Center. Since its
establishment, the CIAR has actively worked with various partners
on issues of mutual interest, and representatives from France have
also participated in events organized by the Center."
CIAR also pointed to the strained relations between Azerbaijan
and France due to the current policies of the French
administration: "Relations between Azerbaijan and France have
seriously deteriorated due to the policy of the current French
administration. As a result, Azerbaijan's relations with France,
and more broadly with the European Union (EU), have become hostage
to the Armenian-Azerbaijani disputes."
The statement further criticized France's alleged bias in favor
of Armenia, claiming: "Against the background of the above, we
witness official Paris accusing Azerbaijan of wrong steps and
failures in its foreign policy, including certain international
issues faced by it, problems in its relations with France's
overseas territories. Despite its policy of ethnic cleansing and
occupation, Armenia, which benefits from France's support, uses
this country to put pressure on Azerbaijan."
CIAR emphasized its commitment to fostering cooperation with
European partners despite these challenges: "The UNSC remains
committed to strengthening cooperation with its European partners
and consistently seeks to jointly discuss issues of common
interest."
Additionally, the Center denounced the claims made in the
Civilnet article as baseless: "The article published by Civilnet,
which claims to be a platform for dialogue and human rights
protection, also contains unfounded allegations and personal
attacks, including those directed at the Chairman of the UNSC
Board, Farid Shafiyev."
The Civilnet article alleged that the CIAR's statements and
social media activities, led by Chairman Farid Shafiyev, were aimed
at "slandering France and promoting decolonization."
