(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Center for the Analysis of International Relations (CIAR) has reiterated its commitment to transparency and openness regarding its activities and sources in response to an article published by the Armenian "Civilnet" Internet resource titled "Azerbaijan's 'digital war' against France."

In its statement, CIAR highlighted its origins and objectives: "It is a well-known fact that the Center was established in 2019 by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, and this information is posted on the official website of the Center. Since its establishment, the CIAR has actively worked with various partners on issues of mutual interest, and representatives from France have also participated in events organized by the Center."

CIAR also pointed to the strained relations between Azerbaijan and France due to the current policies of the French administration: "Relations between Azerbaijan and France have seriously deteriorated due to the policy of the current French administration. As a result, Azerbaijan's relations with France, and more broadly with the European Union (EU), have become hostage to the Armenian-Azerbaijani disputes."

The statement further criticized France's alleged bias in favor of Armenia, claiming: "Against the background of the above, we witness official Paris accusing Azerbaijan of wrong steps and failures in its foreign policy, including certain international issues faced by it, problems in its relations with France's overseas territories. Despite its policy of ethnic cleansing and occupation, Armenia, which benefits from France's support, uses this country to put pressure on Azerbaijan."

CIAR emphasized its commitment to fostering cooperation with European partners despite these challenges: "The UNSC remains committed to strengthening cooperation with its European partners and consistently seeks to jointly discuss issues of common interest."

Additionally, the Center denounced the claims made in the Civilnet article as baseless: "The article published by Civilnet, which claims to be a platform for dialogue and human rights protection, also contains unfounded allegations and personal attacks, including those directed at the Chairman of the UNSC Board, Farid Shafiyev."

The Civilnet article alleged that the CIAR's statements and social media activities, led by Chairman Farid Shafiyev, were aimed at "slandering France and promoting decolonization."