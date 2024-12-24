Ukraine’s youth loan program to provide housing for 130 families by end of 2024

(MENAFN) By the end of 2024, around 130 young families will have obtained housing through the special youth loan programme. This year, around USD6 million was set aside for this purpose.



Mykola Marchuk, Chairman of the State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction Board, made the relevant statement during an interview with Ukrinform.



According to Marchuk, the preferential youth loan scheme has been awarded around USD6 million this year from local budgets and the Fund's authorized capital.



“Using the above sources, by the end of the year, about 130 young families will be provided with housing,” Marchuk stated.



In particular, lending terms for young people include a 6 Percent down payment, a fixed interest rate ranging from 3 percent to 7 percent depending on the program, and benefits upon childbirth.



“Upon the birth of the child, the family’s loan becomes interest free. For the second child, the Fund covers 25% of the principal amount of the loan, and for the third child, we repay half of the loan amount,” Marchuk announced.



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109027315