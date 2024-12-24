Legendary Crocodile Dundee star ‘Burt the croc’ passes away

(MENAFN) Burt, the iconic crocodile from the hit movie Crocodile Dundee, has passed away at an estimated age of over 90. The reptile, who gained worldwide fame for his appearance alongside Paul Hogan in the 1986 film, died peacefully over the weekend at Crocosaurus Cove, a wildlife park in Darwin, Australia, where he had lived since 2008.



Burt was captured from the Reynolds River in the 1980s and became known for his independent nature. He was described as a "confirmed bachelor" for refusing to pair with female crocodiles during his time at a crocodile before moving to the park. Visitors admired his size and presence, particularly at feeding time. Crocosaurus Cove praised Burt as a unique and majestic creature, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a reminder of the power of saltwater crocodiles, the largest reptiles on Earth.

