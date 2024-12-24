عربي


President: Projects We Are Implementing Are Unmatched In The World


12/24/2024 7:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Life is starting anew there (in the liberated territories – ed.), from scratch. The projects we are implementing are unmatched in the world and perhaps never will be,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

“In a vast geography, on an area of 15,000-16,000 square kilometres, which Armenia completely razed to the ground, a new life is emerging, and it is modern, beautiful, and comfortable,” the Azerbaijani President added.

AzerNews

