President: Projects We Are Implementing Are Unmatched In The World
12/24/2024 7:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Life is starting anew there (in the liberated territories –
ed.), from scratch. The projects we are implementing are unmatched
in the world and perhaps never will be,” said President Ilham
Aliyev during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the sports
results of 2024, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
“In a vast geography, on an area of 15,000-16,000 square
kilometres, which Armenia completely razed to the ground, a new
life is emerging, and it is modern, beautiful, and comfortable,”
the Azerbaijani President added.
