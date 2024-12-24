'Light On Your Darkest Day' Highlights Gratitude For Emergency Nurses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ENA asks the public to thank emergency nurses through new campaign

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Anyone

who has been in an emergency department-as a patient or with a loved one-may recall feelings of fear, concern, confusion and pain. They might consider that visit to be one of their darkest days, until a nurse was there to shine a little light with a comforting word, an extra blanket or a small kindness that made the experience a bit easier.

The Emergency Nurses Association invites patients, family members and caregivers everywhere to reflect some of that light back onto the nurses who shine in many ways above and beyond the expert clinical care they give.

By participating in ENA's Light on Your Darkest Day campaign, anyone can honor these professionals worldwide through a digital appreciation board, videos and other stories.

"I've been a nurse for many years, but I, too, have been on the receiving end of that special care emergency department nurses provide that helped me through a very dark day," said 2024 ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, who shared a story of her own as part of the campaign. "We might not even remember the name of the nurses, but we remember how they made us feel, and this campaign is a great way to express gratitude."

Visit ENA/light to learn how to share a story and to read about nurses who brought light into a dark day in the emergency department.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at .

ENA Media Contact:

Paige Fumo Fox

Communications Specialist

847.460.4042

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED