Tectum Announces Strategic TET Token Buyback Decision To Strengthen Project Treasury And Reinforce Utility In New Developments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectum , recognized as the world's fastest Layer-1 blockchain, announces a strategic decision to initiate a buyback program for the TET token. This bold initiative is designed to reinforce the project treasury, enhance the utility of TET within the Tectum ecosystem, and underscore its pivotal role in future developments.

The buyback program, set to commence immediately based on conditions, reflects Tectum's commitment to delivering long-term value for its community. By bolstering the treasury, Tectum will expand its capacity to invest in groundbreaking projects and drive innovation, all the while maintaining the TET token as a cornerstone of its comprehensive blockchain solutions.

"This buyback initiative represents our unwavering confidence in the TET token's potential and our ecosystem's trajectory," said Alexander Guseff, Founder and CEO of Tectum . "The TET token is integral to our mission of transforming global payments with fee-free, instant, and borderless transactions. Through this program, we not only enhance our treasury but also send a strong message to our community: TET will remain the foundation of our ecosystem as we scale our solutions and enter new markets."

Tectum has consistently pushed the boundaries of blockchain technology with its SoftNoteTM, a revolutionary Layer-2 solution enabling wallet-less and transaction-less payments. The TET token plays a critical role in powering these advancements, serving as the backbone for minting SoftNotes and facilitating seamless, real-world usability of cryptocurrencies.

This buyback initiative aligns with Tectum's core values of transparency, innovation, and inclusivity. Regular updates will be shared with the community to ensure clarity and engagement throughout the program's progress. By incentivizing participation and building trust, Tectum reinforces its position as a leader in blockchain innovation.

About Tectum

Tectum is transforming digital payments with the world's fastest Layer-1 blockchain, capable of 3.5 million transactions per second. By enabling fee-free, wallet-less, transaction-less, borderless, and instant payments through its innovative SoftNote technology, Tectum bridges cryptocurrencies with real-world usability, making digital payments as practical as cash.





Tectum empowers Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to become truly spendable for everyday use, breaking barriers to adoption and enabling seamless micropayments. Its ecosystem includes the Tectum Emission Token ($TET) for SoftNote minting and quantum-proof authentication (XFA) for unparalleled security.



A subsidiary of Crispmind Ltd., Tectum is committed to creating scalable, secure, and inclusive solutions that redefine how value is exchanged globally. To learn more, visit .

