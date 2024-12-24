Viral Video: Instagram Influencer's Humorous Take On GST Hike Leaves Netizens In Splits

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing social outrage over revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax slabs, an Instagram influencer has shared her hilarious take on this new update, mimicking Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

This came after the GST Council announced that non-branded popcorn mixed with salt and spices would attract a 5% GST, pre-packaged and branded popcorn 12%, and caramel popcorn, categorised as sugar confectionery, 18%.

In the now-viral video, Mumbai-based comedian, Radha, who goes by Radha – the funny foodie on Instagram , sarcastically mocked the Indian taxing system.

Dressed in a saree to match the look of Sitharaman, Radha said in the video:“The GST Council has decided to include organ donation within the purview of GST. Now, anytime anyone donates or receives an organ, the surgery will be taxed at 18% GST.”

Copying the FM's style of clarification "for media speculations", the comedian said,“If you are in kidney failure, and you receive a kidney from somewhere...your life has been extended. That extension of life is what will come under GST.”

Radha joked that GST will apply to cornea donation and blood donation. "When the cornea is donated, a blind person receives a gift of sight...and gifts 'humesha se (since forever)' fall under GST. When you donate blood, you are giving something manufactured in your body using food, water and oxygen...but you don't earn money from it...but it will still come under the manufactured goods category. But to reduce the burden on the common man, the central government will take only 12% of the blood donated," she quipped.

She also joked that the GST council was“deliberating” whether other bodily fluids would also be taxed.

Social media users flooded the comment section; While some lauded Radha's impeccable acting, others urged her not to give the Finance Minister any new ideas on what more can be taxed.

“Acting and accent delivery so good, I hate you for no reason,” a user said.

Another user added,“For a moment, I thought this was an actual announcement from Our FM.”

“She played it so well that i thought it is actually happening,” said another user.

“Please don't do such videos.. this might give her some new ideas,” a user said, while another added,“Nirmala be like: One child 5%. Two children 12%. Three children 28% + Cess”

A user requested Radha not to“give her (Nirmala Sitharaman ) ideas.” The user said,“Tax on making reels with the internet.”

“When 'khoon choosna' becomes riyal,” a user quipped. Another added:“Next time GST will be charged on fresh air too.”

A parody account of the Finance Minister replied to the Reel saying,“False information no taxes as of now, but I will try to consider”