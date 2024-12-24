Omani delegation explores economic, policy collaboration with Kuwait’s Planning Council

(MENAFN) An Omani deputation led by Dr. Nasser Rashid Al Maawali, Undersecretary of the of Economy went to the State of Kuwait today. The deputation met with Ahmed bin Ja’ed Al Anzi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development in the State of Kuwait. The bilateral explored parts of collaboration and exchange of knowledge in the areas of improving planning and economic policy-making.





The deputation was informed about the experience of the expert centres at the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.





The conference discussed collaboration in the areas of Capacity building and training on drafting and framing public policy, among other things.





The bilateral also talked about techniques for creating future visions and doing collaborative research in critical development sectors.





Dr. Saleh Amer Al Kharousi the Sultanate of Oman’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait attended the conference.



