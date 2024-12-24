Ghaziabad Based Nacdac Infra Makes Stellar Debut On BSE SME With 90 Pc Premium

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 24 (KNN)

Nacdac Infra, a Ghaziabad-based company, made a spectacular debut on the Bombay (BSE) today, with shares listing at Rs 66.5, marking a 90 percent premium over its issue price.



The strong response reflects growing investor confidence in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.

The company's initial (IPO), which ran from December 17 to December 19, achieved a record-breaking subscription of 1,976.14 times, setting a new benchmark in the SME segment.



The Rs 7.28-crore public issue, priced between Rs 33 and Rs 35 per share, attracted overwhelming investor interest, generating bids worth over Rs 14,000 crore from 6,41,048 applications. Investors bid for 411.03 crore shares against the available offer size of 20.80 lakh shares.

Nacdac Infrastructure, which specializes in providing comprehensive construction and infrastructure development solutions, joins an elite group of SME companies that have achieved exceptional subscription rates.



Other notable recent IPOs in this segment include Hamps Bio, Toss The Coin, HOAC Foods India, and Kay Cee Energy & Infra, all of which secured more than 1,000 times subscription.

The company's successful listing highlights the robust appetite for SME stocks in the Indian market and underscores the growing maturity of this segment in the country's capital markets.



Nacdac Infrastructure's core business focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions across various construction and infrastructure development projects, positioning it well in India's expanding infrastructure sector.

(KNN Bureau)