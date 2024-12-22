Syria's Al-Sharaa Vows To Centralise Weapons, Improve Ties With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's ruling administration, met with Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan and Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt in Damascus on Sunday. The meetings signal a determined effort by Syria to reassert its sovereignty, recover from its civil war, and rebuild fractured relationships with neighboring countries and the international community.

ContentsSyrian Armed Groups to Integrate into National Military Turkey's Role in Syria's Transition and the Kurdish Question Al-Sharaa Vows to Protect Minorities and Promote Sectarian Unity

During a joint press conference with Fidan, Al-Sharaa outlined his administration's vision for Syria's future, focusing on military restructuring, national unity, and the protection of Syria's diverse society. A key announcement was his intention to unveil a new structure for Syria's Ministry of Defence and armed forces in the coming days. Al-Sharaa also declared that the Syrian state would not allow any faction or group to hold weapons outside government control. This statement directly addresses the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led militia whose presence has caused tension between Syria and Turkey.

Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani stated unequivocally,“We will not allow weapons to remain outside the control of the state.” This is a significant move given the SDF's crucial role in combating ISIS. However, Turkey views the SDF as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist group that has been engaged in an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s. The SDF currently controls vast areas of northeastern Syria, which Turkey considers to be of strategic interest.

Al-Sharaa's comments highlight the ongoing tensions surrounding the Kurdish issue in Syria. His government's alignment with Turkish objectives by vowing to dismantle Kurdish armed groups operating independently of the central government is a significant development. However, the SDF's role in defeating ISIS complicates the situation, and its future within Syria's military framework remains uncertain.

Al-Sharaa also addressed the future of armed groups that have operated throughout the Syrian civil war. In a move towards national reconciliation, he suggested that these groups would be dissolved and integrated into the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the country's official military force. While Al-Sharaa did not specify a timeline, this move indicates an attempt to consolidate the military under the control of the central government, ensuring the unity of Syria's fragmented military structure.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, Al-Sharaa has been in discussions with various factions of the Syrian opposition and rebel groups in recent days to discuss their future within Syria's military. These groups, previously aligned with rebel forces, would become part of the state's armed forces, a major step in solidifying control over the country and reasserting the central government's authority.

The announcement of these changes will be a key milestone in Syria's recovery, signalling to the international community that the country is striving for stability and unity. The integration of these factions could contribute to rebuilding a coherent national military, capable of managing internal security and eliminating the numerous militias that have proliferated throughout the country.

Discussions between Al-Sharaa and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also centred on the future of Kurdish militias in northern Syria. Fidan reiterated Turkey's position that Kurdish groups, particularly the People's Defense Units (YPG), must be disbanded as part of Syria's post-conflict restructuring.

Fidan stressed the importance of Syrian sovereignty, saying,“The Syrian people have alone overthrown the Assad regime. This victory belongs to the Syrian people, and it is their sacrifices that have allowed Syria to seize this historic opportunity.” He also called for international support for Syria's reconstruction, stressing the need to lift sanctions that have hampered the country's recovery.

Turkey has long been suspicious of Kurdish forces in Syria, viewing the YPG as a direct extension of the PKK. The presence of the SDF, backed by the U.S., further complicates Turkey's position. Fidan's firm stance on disbanding Kurdish militias demonstrates Turkey's commitment to ensuring that the future of northern Syria does not empower Kurdish autonomy or separatism.

Al-Sharaa also spoke about the protection of Syria's religious and ethnic minorities, an important consideration in a country that has been deeply divided by sectarian conflict. Syria's population includes Alawites, Sunnis, Christians, Kurds, and Druze, all of whom have been drawn into different alliances during the conflict, often with foreign powers.

Al-Sharaa assured minority groups that his government would prioritize their protection and ensure that no sect would be excluded or marginalized in the new political order.“We are committed to protecting all sects and minorities, and we will not allow any backslide into sectarianism or the exploitation of our divisions by external actors,” Al-Sharaa stated.

The Syrian leader emphasized that Syria's future would be based on multi-sectarian unity, where all groups can coexist peacefully.“Syria belongs to everyone, and we are capable of living together in harmony,” he declared. Al-Sharaa also addressed religious minorities, assuring them that their cultural and religious rights would be protected under his administration.

Rebuilding Relations with Lebanon

Al-Sharaa's meeting with Walid Jumblatt also addressed the future of Syria-Lebanon relations. The two countries have a troubled history, particularly during the Syrian military presence in Lebanon, which lasted for nearly three decades. Jumblatt, a long-time critic of Syria's interference in Lebanese affairs, has called for an end to Syrian influence over Lebanese politics.

Al-Sharaa pledged that Syria's relationship with Lebanon would be redefined in the coming years, with a commitment to Lebanese sovereignty.“Syria will not be a source of interference in Lebanon at all,” he said.“We will respect Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the independence of its decisions.” This marks a departure from the previous Syrian regime's approach, which regarded Lebanon as part of Syria's sphere of influence.

Al-Sharaa's promise to no longer interfere in Lebanon's internal politic reflects a shift in Syrian foreign policy and a desire to rebuild regional relationships.“We hope to build a new history with Lebanon, one where we work together to avoid violence and assassinations,” AlSharaa said.“We must erase the dark memory of Syria's past actions in Lebanon.”

The Path to Reconciliation

While Jumblatt expressed cautious optimism about a potential new chapter in Syrian-Lebanese relations, he also called for accountability for past crimes. He highlighted the need for justice for the assassination of his father, Kamal Jumblatt, in 1977, as well as for crimes committed against the Syrian people during the conflict.

The history of Syrian military intervention in Lebanon, which began in 1976, has left a legacy of mistrust between the two countries. While Syrian forces withdrew in 2005 following widespread protests, the period of Syrian dominance in Lebanon remains a sensitive topic.

A New Chapter for Syria

As Syria attempts to move past its civil war and begin rebuilding, the coming months will be critical in determining its political and diplomatic trajectory. Al-Sharaa's commitment to military restructuring, sectarian unity, and better relations with neighboring countries reflects the regime's desire to re-establish itself as a key player.

However, the road ahead will be challenging. The country remains deeply affected by over a decade of conflict, and the involvement of foreign powers in Syria's reconstruction adds complexity to the situation. Whether Al-Sharaa's administration can achieve the unity, stability, and reconstruction it seeks will largely depend on its ability to navigate both domestic and international pressures.

The international community will be watching closely to see if Syria can successfully move beyond the scars of war towards a future of peace, reconciliation, and rebuilding.