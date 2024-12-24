Gradual Temperature Drop With Dusty Weather Expected Toward Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience a mix of weather conditions this week, with relatively cold weather dominating most regions and a gradual drop in temperatures expected as the weekend approaches, according to the Meteorological Department.On Tuesday, the weather will be relatively cold in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy pleasant conditions. Low-altitude clouds are expected, particularly over northern and central regions, with a slight chance of light rain showers in parts of northern Jordan during the morning. Winds will be light and southeasterly.The department has issued warnings of reduced horizontal visibility during early morning hours due to fog formation over mountainous areas and parts of the plains. Frost formation is also possible in the early morning over high southern mountainous areas and some parts of the desert and plains.On Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly. The weather will remain relatively cold in high mountainous areas but pleasant in other regions. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, shifting to southwesterly by the afternoon.A significant drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday. The weather will be relatively cold in most areas, with pleasant conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low-altitude clouds may appear over northern regions. Winds will be moderate southwesterly, becoming occasionally active.The cooling trend will continue on Friday, with dusty and relatively cold weather expected across most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain pleasant. Clouds will form at various altitudes, particularly over the north and east of the Kingdom, with a chance of light rain showers in eastern regions. Winds will be moderate southwesterly, picking up at intervals.Maximum and minimum temperatures for Tuesday are forecast as follows: East Amman will range between 17 C and 6 C, West Amman between 15 C and 4 C, the Northern Highlands between 14 C and 6 C, the Sharah Highlands between 13 C and 4 C, the Dead Sea between 22 C and 12 C, and Aqaba between 23 C and 10 C.