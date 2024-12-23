Gulf Cup: Bahrain Down Saudi Arabia Iraq Beat Yemen In Group B

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Bahrain delivered a commanding performance yesterday, defeating Saudi Arabia 3-2 in their opening Group B match at the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup. The tournament, hosted in Kuwait, runs until January 3, 2025.

The match, held at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium, showcased Bahrain's attacking prowess. Mahdi Abduljabbar opened the scoring in the 19th minute, followed by a strike from Mahdi Humaidan in the 38th minute.

Saudi Arabia fought back in the second half, with Musab Al Juwayr narrowing the deficit in the 73rd minute. However, Mohamed Marhoon sealed Bahrain's dominance with a well-taken goal in the 76th minute.



Saleh Al Shehri converted a penalty in the 86th minute to add a second goal for Saudi Arabia, but their comeback fell short.

With this win, Bahrain now tops Group B on goal difference, edging out Iraq, who earlier defeated Yemen 1-0.

Iraq's Ayman Hussein (right) celebrates after scoring the winning goal.

At the Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah Stadium, Iraq dominated early on, creating several opportunities. Yemen, however, came close on a few occasions, including a shot that struck the outside of the net and a missed clear chance.

The decisive moment came in the 64th minute when Ayman Hussein powered home a header, scoring the only goal of the game.

Bahrain and Iraq face each other on December 25.