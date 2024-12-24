Previous representative Abbaszadeh highlights necessity of ties among Iran, Egypt

(MENAFN) During a meeting with ISNA, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the previous representative of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy group, highlighted the importance of Iran's connection with Egypt.



He emphasized that deepening bonds with Egypt is important for Iran to enhance its place as a challenging force in West Asia as well as East Africa.



Abbaszadeh commented, "Egypt is one of the most important countries in the region, and due to its specific cultural and historical characteristics, there are many common grounds between Iran and Egypt." He stressed that partnerships with Egypt might shape the road for Iran to establish a robust association in Africa, fostering its geopolitical impact.



The ex-policymaker stated that the accomplishment of international negotiation is basically connected to local power. "The reality of diplomacy today is that each actor in the world can play in the international arena to the extent of their power," he noted. Abbaszadeh asked for a combined power between all sides of government to concentrate on enhancing inner force, which he sees is necessary for efficient global connection.

