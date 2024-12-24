Government Endorses Strategy To Develop Border Infrastructure With EU, Moldova Until 2030

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Strategy for the Development and of Border Infrastructure with EU countries and the Republic of Moldova until 2030.

The document was developed by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The above strategy refers to road and railway border crossings with EU Member States and the Republic of Moldova. In addition to the strategy, the Ukrainian approved an operational action plan for its implementation.

In accordance with the document, 29 border crossings will be renovated and 17 new checkpoints will be built. The strategy also includes railway infrastructure modernization, namely the renovation of railway tracks, multimodal terminals, and electrification measures.

The main objectives of the strategy are as follows: increasing the capacity of border infrastructure; introducing joint border and customs control procedures with neighboring countries; digitalizing border crossing procedures; and creating a network of waiting areas.

The document provides for signing joint control agreements with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, and introducing the peak forecasting mechanisms for freight and passenger traffic.

Along with the strategy, the Ukrainian government endorsed an operational action plan for its implementation in 2024-2030. The plan consists of detailed measures for the development of border checkpoints and access roads, and contains deadlines for the completion of tasks and the amount of necessary funding.