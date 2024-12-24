Himachal Snowfall: Higher Tourist Influx Brings Christmas Cheer In Shimla, Manali Roads Closed, 4 Dead Due To Accident

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing Christmas celebration worldwide, Himachal Pradesh's popular destinations are covered in snow due to a fresh spell of snowfall after a dry spell of three months. Consequentially, there has been a significant rise in tourist influx, leading to long traffic jams in Himachal cities like Shimla, Kullu, Manali, etc.

The temperature in Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh has dropped several degrees below freezing. The extreme weather conditions have made these cities perfect spots for tourists to enjoy their Christmas and New Year holidays.

Four people died in Himachal Pradesh

While the continuous snowfall might be a delight for tourists it also raises risk of accidents and mishaps on highways. According to Hindustan TImes report, four people lost their lives in separate accidents due to vehicles skidding in Himachal Pradesh.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

The recent episode of snowfall in the state has covered high-altitude regions like Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur. The situation has also positively impacted the state's agriculture, primarily apple orchards.

According to Onkar Chand Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Revenue and Disaster Management, this timely snowfall has benefited the state's farmers and the economy.

Himachal Pradesh snowfall: Road closures, tourists stranded in many places

While the snowfall is a good sign for farmers and local residents the sudden change in weather has affected electricity transfer in many parts of the state and also led to road blockade.

"While the snowfall has brought much-needed relief, it has also caused significant disruptions. As of this morning, a total of 174 roads were closed due to snow, and while some roads have already been reopened, others remain blocked. The state's national highways were also affected, and efforts are ongoing to clear these routes. Sharma explained that snow clearance operations are in full swing, with a special focus on key roads and areas that serve both locals and tourists," Sharma told ANI.

Himachal areas receive up to one foot of snow

The recent episode of snowfall brought cheers not only for tourists and stakeholders of the hospitality sector in the state but also for farmers.

According to Sharma, several parts of the states have received up to one foot of snow over the past few days, which is beneficial for apple cultivators.

"After a prolonged period of dry weather, Shimla and other high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh were finally blessed with snowfall. The snowfall, which occurred last night, was particularly heavy in the upper regions of Shimla such as Jubbal, Chopal, Khadapathar, Girri, and Narkanda, with some areas receiving up to one foot of snow. The higher regions of Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Chamba, including Pangi and Bharmaur, as well as Jai Chauhan Valley, also saw significant snowfall," Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

"This timely snowfall has been welcomed by the people in these areas, who had been eagerly waiting for it," he added.

Himachal Pradesh Snowfall positive sign for horticulture

Horticulture is a significant source of revenue for Himachal Pradesh and the present season is likely to have a positive impact on it, believes ACS Sharma.

The first snowfall of the season is of immense importance for horticulture because it ensures low temperatures in the region.

"This snowfall is beneficial, especially for those regions that depend on it for crop growth. Horticulture, which generates significant revenue for the state, benefits from the natural fertilization brought on by this snow. This snowfall is indeed a relief for the region's farmers," he said.

Himachal snowfall bring cheers for apple farmers

The snowfall is also being hailed as an opportunity to improve the state's agricultural sector, particularly the apple orchards, which are a key part of Himachal Pradesh's economy. Sharma expressed hope that another western disturbance expected toward the end of the year would bring more rainfall and snowfall, which will continue to aid farming in the region.