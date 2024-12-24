Azerbaijan Condemns US Administration Of Undermining Bilateral Relations
Date
12/24/2024 3:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has accused the
current US administration of deliberately damaging relations with
Azerbaijan, according to a statement by Aykhan Hajizadeh, Head of
the Press Service Department, Azernews
reports.
Responding to recent comments from the US Embassy in Baku,
Hajizadeh criticized the embassy's stance, accusing it of hypocrisy
regarding freedom of expression. He expressed astonishment at the
embassy's alleged "intolerance towards media freedom" despite its
self-proclaimed advocacy for such principles.
In his statement, Hajizadeh said:
“In a nutshell, to put all of this and the previous provocative
comments by the @USEmbassyBaku, the intolerance to media freedom of
the U.S. side, which presents itself as an advocate of freedom of
expression, is astonishing.
Seems that the current U.S. administration, by all means, is
aiming at harming its foreign relations, in particular with
Azerbaijan, focusing on imaginary and mythical claims.”
