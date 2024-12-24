Azerbaijan Condemns US Administration Of Undermining Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has accused the current US administration of deliberately damaging relations with Azerbaijan, according to a statement by Aykhan Hajizadeh, Head of the Press Service Department, Azernews reports.

Responding to recent comments from the US Embassy in Baku, Hajizadeh criticized the embassy's stance, accusing it of hypocrisy regarding freedom of expression. He expressed astonishment at the embassy's alleged "intolerance towards freedom" despite its self-proclaimed advocacy for such principles.

In his statement, Hajizadeh said:

“In a nutshell, to put all of this and the previous provocative comments by the @USEmbassyBaku, the intolerance to media freedom of the U.S. side, which presents itself as an advocate of freedom of expression, is astonishing.

Seems that the current U.S. administration, by all means, is aiming at harming its foreign relations, in particular with Azerbaijan, focusing on imaginary and mythical claims.”