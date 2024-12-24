Council Of Ministers Approves Key Decisions On Vehicle Licensing, Investment, Health

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 24 (Petra) -- The Council of Ministers approved in a session on extensions to vehicle licensing exemptions, amendments to incentives and new initiatives in public health.The Council decided on Tuesday to extend the fine exemption for with expired licenses until January 30, 2025. The extension includes a waiver of fees for vehicles whose licenses expired for more than one year and re-registration fees.The Council approved an amendment to the investment incentives for small and medium industrial projects in the Karak Industrial City.The previous requirement that investments must be at least JOD15 million to qualify for incentives has been removed. The revised criteria will allow projects that meet specific conditions to benefit from reduced electricity and water prices and support for employing Jordanian workers.The Council approved the recommendations of the Committee for Settling Outstanding Tax Issues. This will allow for settling the tax status of 270 companies and individuals, contributing to improved tax compliance and economic stimulation.The Cabinet decided to support the agricultural sector. The Jordan Valley Authority's Board of Directors approved the allocation of 3,024 dunums of land in Wadi Araba to the Wadi Araba Development Company for palm tree and fruit projects.The Council approved renewing the license for Jordan Duty-Free Company at Marka Civil Airport until April 30, 2025.Regarding environmental protection, the ministers endorsed the Radioactive Waste and Spent Fuel Management and Treatment Bylaw 2024 to protect public health and the environment from pollution and radiation by setting guidelines for the safe management of radioactive waste.The ministers approved the National Plan to Combat Epidemics and Communicable Diseases, tasking the National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases with coordinating its implementation across relevant ministries and institutions.The plan seeks to enhance national preparedness and response to epidemics, improve coordination between authorities and ensure the necessary resources are available to address future health threats.The Council reviewed and approved a draft amendment to the administrative organisation of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) for 2024.The amendments aim to expand the Council's role in promoting awareness of disability rights and enhancing coordination with donor agencies.The Council approved a 200,000 euro grant from the Spanish government through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) to fund the "Capacity Building to Modernise the National Centre for Human Rights in Jordan" project.