Techmediabreaks Resonance Launches Full-Spectrum Cybersecurity Tool

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Resonance Security

is a cybersecurity company providing full-spectrum solutions protecting institutions, small businesses, web3, and individuals against the increasing threat of cyberattacks. The company today announced its release of

PulseCheck , a free and secure cybersecurity assessment tool designed for complete scope analysis.“We've made the decision to never leave any institution, small business, or individual behind when it comes to cybersecurity. It's become way too easy for hackers, and we need to do something about it immediately. We've made cybersecurity easy for any budget, technical level, and any circumstance,” said Resonance founder and CEO Charles Dray.“Resonance is all in when it comes to making a long-term positive impact with cybersecurity.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Resonance Security

Resonance specializes in comprehensive cybersecurity software and testing solutions across various institutional sectors, startups and individuals. The company offers easy-to-use software that blends cybersecurity applications with a range of solutions including penetration testing, cloud security, smart contract audits, incident response, personalized endpoint detection and response, and customized engagements aimed at testing mobile and web applications and devices. Resonance Security caters to institutions across nearly every vertical, AI projects, blockchain projects, and individuals. Resonance was founded in March 2023 and is based in New York.

To learn more about the company, visit

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN