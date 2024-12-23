(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Sarawak Premier Makes Inaugural Visit to Mitsubishi Power's Takasago Hydrogen Park

TOKYO, Dec 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), welcomed The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak, to its Takasago Hydrogen Park in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. This visit marks a pivotal step in strengthening ties between the hydrogen ambitions of Sarawak, Malaysia, and industry-leading hydrogen technologies from Mitsubishi Power.







Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, and his delegation, alongside MHI and Mitsubishi Power executives at the Takasago Hydrogen Park in Japan

Established in 2022, Takasago Hydrogen Park integrates the development, demonstration, and verification of hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies at a single location. The validation of hydrogen firing equipment is carried out at the T-Point 2 combined cycle power plant validation facility, located in the utilization area, which is designed to support long-term testing of new technologies.

During the visit, the Premier and his delegation toured the facility's integrated hydrogen value chain, gaining insights into next-generation hydrogen production technologies and validation processes for hydrogen firing in advanced gas turbines.

Strategic discussions between the delegation and Mitsubishi Power's leadership focused on opportunities for collaboration and initiatives to bolster Sarawak's hydrogen ecosystem.

The Premier of Sarawak highlighted the vital role of innovation and technology in advancing the state's energy agenda. "Hydrogen is set to play a transformative role in the global energy landscape, and Sarawak is committed to being at the forefront of this evolution. Working with leading technological players like Mitsubishi Power and witnessing ongoing research and development in the field are instrumental to unlock the full potential of hydrogen and influence sustainable growth for our region," he said.

"We are deeply honored to host the Premier of Sarawak at the Takasago Hydrogen Park," said Takuya Murase, Senior General Manager, GTCC Business Division of Energy Systems, MHI. "As Sarawak advances its plans to establish a hydrogen-driven economy, Mitsubishi Power is committed to providing technological expertise and support. Our discussion during this visit reaffirms the tremendous opportunities to drive cleaner energy solutions and advance the energy transition in the region."

As part of its ongoing support for Sarawak's energy development, Mitsubishi Power recently supplied a 500MW hydrogen-ready gas turbine for the Miri CCGT Power Plant by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS). The project broke ground in November 2024, and the gas turbine is designed to co-fire fuel containing up to 30% hydrogen, making it the most advanced power generation facility in the state.

This milestone visit further reaffirms the shared commitment of Sarawak and Mitsubishi Power to collaborate on advancing the hydrogen ecosystem and building local capacity to support the state's energy ambitions.

