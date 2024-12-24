Construction Work Of Metro Expansion In Gurugram To Start From May 1: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that keeping in mind the convenience of the people of Gurugram, the construction work of Metro expansion between Millennium City Centre to Railway Station, Sector-22 and ​​City will begin from May 1 next year.

A total of Rs 5,452.72 crore will be spent on this project. As much as Rs 896.19 crore will be spent on this project by the Central and Rs 4,556.53 crore by the Haryana government, he added.

The Chief Minister gave this information while chairing a review meeting for Metro expansion between Millennium City Centre to Railway Station, Sector-22 and Cyber ​​City on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Saini said that the work of Metro expansion will be completed in four years.

In this regard, the CM directed the officials to take the work of Metro forward at a fast pace keeping in mind the convenience of the people.

Apart from this, he instructed the officials to make a good plan so that people do not face any inconvenience during the construction of the Metro and the traffic runs smoothly.

He said that whenever a big construction infrastructure is built, the officials should make such a plan that it lasts for a long time and people get benefits.

Under this project, a medium Metro will be established, and it will operate on a standard gauge.

Apart from this, this Metro will be based on CBTC, i.e. communication-based train control signal and the maximum speed will be 80 km per hour.

"Initially, three coaches will be installed in this Metro connectivity, and later it will be increased to six coaches. Five underpasses and flyovers are also to be built during the construction of the Metro expansion," CM Saini said.

The detailed project report of the Metro rail running between Millennium City to Cyber ​​City, Gurugram, has been approved by the Haryana government and the Central government, and the foundation stone of this project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rewari on February 16, 2024.

It was said in the meeting that there will be a total of 27 stations on this 28.50-km-long metro rail line and a depot will also be built, of which eight will be model stations.

The Metro line will comprise 27 stations, including Millennium City Centre, Sector-45, Cyber Park, Sector-47, Subhash Chowk, Sector-48, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector-72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase-6, Sector -10, Sector-37, Basai Village, Sector-9, Sector-7, Sector-4, Sector-5, Ashok Vihar, Sector-3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector-23A, Sector-22, Udyog Vihar Phase-4, Udyog Vihar Phase-5, and Cyber City.

To establish this Metro project, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is making efforts to identify eligible candidates based on deputation or immediate inclusion on 20 very essential posts based on the rules and conditions of their parent department, the CM said in the meeting.

Similarly, the work of the first package-1 (13 km) for geotechnical investigation has been completed while the work of civil, architecture, and electrical and mechanical, has been started.

Under this project, tenders will be invited by January 31 to appoint consultants to prepare the depot and for the first civil package (from Millennium City Centre to Sector-9 and Sector-101 Dwarka, a total length of about 13 km).

Similarly, tenders will be invited by February 15 for the second civil package (from Sector-9 to Cyber ​​City, about 13 km).

It was told in the meeting that an executive committee and a coordination committee have also been formed to implement this Metro expansion project, which will execute various coordination issues coming from day to day to complete this project as soon as possible.

Apart from this, in the meeting, the resolution made by the BJP in its manifesto to establish 10 industrial cities was also discussed.

The Panchgram scheme, along with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, is under consideration, and various decisions are to be taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that we should build 10 such cities near all the highways of the entire state, where people get employment and investors can easily bring their investments.

All types of activities like industrial, residential, infrastructure commercial, etc., should be available in these cities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials that whenever an investor applies for investment in Haryana, prompt action should be taken on his application and all types of approvals should be provided to him immediately in this regard, an officer should be appointed as a nodal officer so that the investor does not have to make rounds of the office in any way.