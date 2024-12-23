Trump Mulling Billionaire Feinberg For Deputy Defense Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to appoint billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to the position of deputy defense secretary.

This was reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

Feinberg is one of the executive directors of Cerberus Capital Management LP, a private equity company that invests in defense contractors. He was a member of the intelligence advisory board during Trump's first term in 2017-2021.

Reuters notes that Feinberg will serve the No. 2 official in the Pentagon if Trump selects Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, as defense secretary.

Trump also nominated Elbridge Colby to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy, the No. 3 position at the Pentagon. Colby, known as a China hawk, was as a senior Pentagon official during Trump's first term.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Trump named Devin Nunes, CEO at Truth Social, to head the U.S. President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images