Trump Mulling Billionaire Feinberg For Deputy Defense Secretary
Date
12/23/2024 6:08:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to appoint billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to the position of deputy defense secretary.
This was reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.
Feinberg is one of the executive directors of Cerberus Capital Management LP, a private equity company that invests in defense contractors. He was a member of the intelligence advisory board during Trump's first term in 2017-2021.
Reuters notes that Feinberg will serve the No. 2 official in the Pentagon if Trump selects Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, as defense secretary.
Read also: Trump
says Putin wants to meet him ASA
Trump also nominated Elbridge Colby to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy, the No. 3 position at the Pentagon. Colby, known as a China hawk, was as a senior Pentagon official during Trump's first term.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Trump named Devin Nunes, CEO at Truth Social, to head the U.S. President's Intelligence Advisory Board.
Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
MENAFN23122024000193011044ID1109023354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.