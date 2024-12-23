Captain Fred Braman, USN (Ret), Chronicles Epic Sailing Adventures In Still Too Old Not To Go

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Captain Fred Braman, USN (ret), invites readers to set sail on a fascinating journey through his maritime experiences with the release of his latest book, Still Too Old Not to Go!! Voyages of Rhombus in the Bahama Islands: Sailing Tales and Other NeatStories.A seasoned sailor and retired Navy captain, Fred Braman's narrative promises to readers to the heart of his two significant voyages in 2012 and 2018, offering a vivid account of his sailing ventures throughout the Bahamas.Captain Fred Braman shares his passion for sailing in Still Too Old Not to Go, recounting a lifetime's worth of adventures along the US East Coast, Cuba, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas. The book brings together tales of exploration, encounters with diverse cultures, and the challenges and triumphs faced on the open sea.Fred's storytelling skills combine humor, nostalgia, and practical details, creating an engaging narrative that will resonate with sailing enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. The narrative revolves around Fred's lifelong dream of sailing to distant shores. Readers will discover the beauty of sailing life in tranquil anchorage and amidst unforeseen challenges at sea. It is enriched by encounters with amazing locales and the companionship of fellow sailors. Still Too Old Not to Go celebrates the enduring spirit of exploration and the thrill of setting sail towards unknown horizons.For sailing, travel, and maritime enthusiasts, Still Too Old Not to Go offers a compelling tale on the timeless allure of the open sea.The book is now available for those ready for a voyage through Captain Fred Braman's tales. Still Too Old Not to Go can be found online in bookstores.About The AuthorCaptain Frederick Braman, USN (ret), makes his home in Fleming Island, Florida, where he and his wife Louise celebrate more than fifty years of marriage. Originating from Bay City, Michigan, the high school sweethearts have embraced multiple continents and diverse residences due to Captain Braman's quarter-century Naval career.As a lifelong sailor, his maritime exploits, detailed in over fifty magazine articles and his debut book, Too Old Not to Go, cover extensive territories such as the US East Coast, Cuba, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas. His subsequent publication, Still, Too Old Not to Go, comprehensively recounts both journeys.Captain Braman is also the creative force behind Cruising by MailBoat: History, Culture, and Adventure in the Bahama Islands. Currently enjoying a fulfilling retirement, he has a deep affection for the Bahamas, eagerly anticipating new adventures by sail and MailBoat.

Captain Fred Braman

Captain Fred Braman

+1 904-866-6862

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.