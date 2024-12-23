The Future Of Travel: Exploring The UK ETA And Its Global Counterparts 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Bayat Group

The UK is advancing its border management system by introducing the Electronic Authorisation (ETA) system. This move aligns with the global trend, as the EU, the USA, Canada, and Australia are already operating such systems or plan to launch them soon. The UK ETA represents a significant shift in streamlining and digitizing the border-crossing experience. The UK Home Office claims that the system will enhance national security while making travel more convenient for millions of people visiting the UK annually. However, the ETA process requires a certain level of effort, such as going through the application, which adds an extra layer of complexity for travelers.

Explaining the UK ETA and its costs

An ETA is not a visa; it is digital permission that must be obtained before boarding to travel to the UK. It functions as a security and pre-screening tool, allowing UK authorities to assess potential risks before travellers reach the UK. It is required for visitors who are visa-exempt for short stays or do not hold UK immigration status. However, it does not guarantee entry, as travellers must still meet immigration rules upon arrival.

The ETA allows eligible travelers to visit the UK for up to six months for purposes such as tourism, family visits, business, or short-term study. Transit passengers are also required to obtain an ETA.

Each ETA is valid for two years or until the associated passport expires, whichever comes first. It costs £ 10 per individual and allows multiple visits of up to six months.

Interestingly, the concept of the ETA is somewhat reminiscent of the so-called Covid-Passport systems introduced by various countries in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. During that time, travellers had to register in a special database and provide information on their vaccination status to be allowed entry into a country. Similarly, the ETA is a digital record that must be obtained before travel, ensuring that travellers pose no threat.

Rollout schedule

Nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are already required to obtain an ETA for travel to the UK. The GCC countries include Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Nationals of non-European countries that have visa-waiver agreements with the UK must obtain an ETA after January 8, 2025. These countries include:

Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Hong Kong (SAR and British National Overseas), Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR), Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Taiwan (with an eligible passport), Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, the United States, and Uruguay.

Eligible Europeans can apply for an ETA from March 5, 2025, and having one will be obligatory starting from April 2, 2025. These countries include:

Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Vatican City.

Applying for a UK ETA

Applying for an ETA is quick and straightforward. Travelers can submit their application through the UK ETA app or online via the official GOV platform.

Applicants must provide passport details, a digital photo, and contact information, complete a brief security questionnaire, and make a payment of a £10 fee.

Decisions are usually provided within three working days, though app submissions may receive quicker responses.

In the case of rejection, applicants will be informed of the reason for rejection. While there is no appeal process, individuals can reapply or opt for a visa if they still wish to travel to the UK.

Travelers must use the same passport for their journey as the one linked to their ETA application. British and Irish citizens, as well as holders of valid UK visas, and residents with pre-settled or settled status, are exempt from applying for an ETA.

What ETA does not authorize?

With an ETA, travellers can visit the UK for short stays but are restricted from engaging in paid or unpaid work for UK entities (except for certain permitted activities), claiming public funds, marrying, registering a civil partnership, or giving notice of such events, and making frequent or successive visits to establish residency.

Improved security and border efficiency

The ETA system enhances UK border control by collecting biometric and biographic data alongside security details. This information enables authorities to assess potential risks and prevent entry to individuals who pose a threat.

The system aligns with similar measures planned to be rolled out in Europe and already operational in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia, strengthening global security standards.

European Union: EES/ETIAS

The EU is introducing two key systems to enhance Schengen Area border management: the European Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). While both aim to streamline border control, they serve different functions.

The EES will be an automated system that records non-EU nationals' travel information each time they cross the EU's external borders. This includes biometric data like fingerprints and facial images, replacing the manual passport stamping process. Initially set for May 2023, the EES launch has been delayed, with the expected operational date now mid-2025. The system will apply to non-EU nationals needing short-stay visas or visa-exempt travelers and will exclude certain groups, such as residents and long-stay visa holders of participating countries.

The ETIAS, on the other hand, will be a pre-travel authorization system mandatory for visa-exempt nationals visiting any of the 30 European countries. Linked to the traveler's passport, it is valid for up to three years or until the passport expires. Travelers can apply for ETIAS online, with a processing fee of €7. Although most applications are processed quickly, some may take up to 30 days. ETIAS is also scheduled to be operational in mid-2025, with a transitional period allowing travelers to adjust to the new requirement.

USA: ESTA

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is an automated system that has been used by the United States since 2008 to determine the eligibility of visitors travelling under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). ESTA authorization is required for citizens of VWP countries who wish to visit the U.S. for business or pleasure for up to 90 days.

To apply for an ESTA, travellers must have a valid e-Passport (a passport with an embedded electronic chip) and complete an online application. The application collects biographic information and answers to eligibility questions. While ESTA authorization is necessary for boarding, it does not guarantee entry into the U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make the final determination upon arrival.

The ESTA application fee is $21, and most applications are processed within minutes, though some may take up to 72 hours. Travelers are advised to apply as soon as they begin planning their trip.

Canada: eTA

Canada's Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals traveling to Canada by air. Introduced in March 2016, the eTA system aims to pre-screen travelers before they arrive in Canada, contributing to border security and streamlining the entry process.

To apply for an eTA, travelers must complete a simple online application form, providing personal information and details from their passport. The process typically takes a few minutes and costs CAD 7. Most applications are approved within minutes, although some may take longer if additional documentation or information is required.

The eTA is electronically linked to the traveller's passport and is valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. This authorization allows multiple entries into Canada, with each visit permitted for up to six months. However, having an eTA does not guarantee entry into Canada. Upon arrival, travellers must still meet the entry requirements as determined by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Australia: ETA

Australia's Electronic Travel Authority (ETA), in place since 2013 is a system designed to allow short-term visitors to enter Australia for tourism, business, or visiting family and friends. The ETA permits eligible passport holders to visit Australia for up to three months at a time within 12 months, allowing multiple entries during that time.

To apply for an Australian ETA, travellers must download and register in the special app, available for both iOS and Android devices. The app simplifies the application process by allowing users to scan their passports, take a photo, and submit their application directly from their mobile device. There is a non-refundable service fee of AUD 20 to use the app.

Australia launched the ETA to streamline the entry process, reduce paperwork, and eliminate the need for in-person visits to Australian embassies or consulates. It also helps Australian authorities pre-screen travellers, ensuring they meet entry requirements before they arrive in the country.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the implementation of ETA systems marks a significant advancement in border management, aligning with global trends of digitalization. While it introduces additional steps for travellers, the benefits of enhanced security and streamlined processes should outweigh the inconvenience. By pre-screening travellers and collecting essential data before arrival, countries can better manage their borders and ensure the safety and efficiency of entry for visitors. The ETA systems will contribute to a more secure and organized global travel environment, paving the way for smoother international journeys in the future.

