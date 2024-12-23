GCRC CEO Mike Robinson Announces Prevent® To Revolutionize Cancer Care With Targeted Enzyme Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A revolutionary advancement in cancer treatment is on the horizon with the gaining of the registered trademark for PREVENT®, a novel pharmaceutical formulation in R&D designed to inhibit the overactivity of key enzymes within the human body. The creation is the brainchild of the entity's founder and CEO, Mike Robinson , who's spent the last two years traveling back and forth to his own local Cancer Treatment Center as a patient.He's now in complete remission and back to innovation and creation, with multiple announcements made over the Holiday breaks regarding news of what's coming next from the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), owned by Nanobles Corporation.FAAH and MAGL are enzymes that break down the body's natural cannabinoids, anandamide (AEA) and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG). These endocannabinoids are critical in regulating cell growth, immune function, and programmed cell death (apoptosis). Overactivity of FAAH and MAGL leads to reduced endocannabinoid levels, which are linked in research to tumor growth, immune evasion, and inflammation-key factors in cancer progression.Nanobles Corporation, a leading innovator in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, proudly announces that it has successfully secured the trademark for PREVENT®, its revolutionary branding for oncology medicine. This milestone reinforces the company's commitment to delivering groundbreaking therapies to aid Cancer treatment, specifically with preventative solutions with this endeavor."This is a pivotal moment for Nanobles Corporation," said David Uhalley , the corporation's Operations Manager and Partner. "The PREVENT® trademark reflects our vision to redefine cancer care by focusing on the newest strategies that prioritize both effectiveness and quality of life for patients."The PREVENT® trademark will represent Nanobles' cutting-edge therapies to combat various forms of cancer. By combining advanced research, precision medicine, and a patient-centric approach, PREVENT® signifies a new chapter in oncology care.With the trademark officially recognized, Nanobles Corporation is poised to enhance its market presence and accelerate developing and delivering an oncology product under the PREVENT® brand. The focus is on the Endocannabinoid System, discovered over 30 years ago. Both FAAH (Fatty Acid Amide Hydrolase) and MAGL (Monoacylglycerol Lipase) are enzymes that play critical roles in the endocannabinoid system (ECS) by breaking down the body's natural cannabinoids (endocannabinoids), ensuring their signals are short-lived and tightly regulated. But, due to dietary intake or genetic traits, they can become easily dysregulated."When FAAH and MAGL become overactive, the reduced endocannabinoid levels remove a protective mechanism that suppresses tumor invasion and can cause Cancers to spread. Once that happens, cancer cells can detach from the primary tumor, invade surrounding tissues, and even enter the bloodstream or lymphatic system," explained Robinson.The breakdown of these cannabinoids our body makes, known as endocannabinoids, increases what's known as arachidonic acid, which fuels the production of inflammatory molecules. Chronic inflammation creates a microenvironment, promoting new blood vessel growth and immune evasion. This scenario often causes metastatic cancer cells to establish secondary tumors in distant organs."What we've discovered is that by inhibiting overactive FAAH and MAGL, we can amplify the body's natural endocannabinoid defenses, potentially suppressing tumor growth, reducing pain, and enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients-unlocking the ECS as a powerful ally in the fight against cancers," said Mike Robinson, the CEO of the Corporation and founder of Global Cannabinoid Research Center."By slowing the metabolism of endocannabinoids such as anandamide (AEA) and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), these drugs could enhance endocannabinoid tone and prolong their beneficial effects on CB1 and CB2 receptors and assist other treatments patients are receiving," Robinson continued, "As someone who's faced Cancers over the past 2 decades of my life, the findings we've come to in our private R&D show that this often overlooked by Conventional Medicine system of our body is pivotal in preventing the onset and spread or metastasis of Cancers."Nanobles Corporation has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge information that escapes most of the world of Western Medicine. "Our entity R&D, through Mike, focuses on the latest scientific breakthroughs to develop potential solutions that improve patient outcomes. The extensive knowledge and dedication of a cancer patient to create something like this have been a show of dedication that makes me proud of Nanobles for its work in making a tangible difference in the fight against cancer. The PREVENT® trademark is exciting; it brings knowledge that we have a system that can prevent cancers." Stated Uhalley."We aren't interested in doing this on our own unless we undergo a reasonably significant expansion, which could occur with Federal Legalization. I'm very interested in both Joint Venture R&D and corporate partnerships," stated the Corporation's CEO, Robinson.Please get in touch with this team for more information about PREVENT® and Nanobles Corporation's other advancements.

