Domaine Du Soleil Enchanté: Prestigious French Château-Style Estate Near Houston, TX

- J. BlackwellTHE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Domaine du Soleil Enchanté (Estate of the Enchanted Sun), a distinguished French château-style estate located just outside Houston, Texas, is now available for sale for the first time in over a decade. Listed by English Blackwell Realty Group, the property offers over 8,400 square feet of living space on 3.5 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds.An Architectural Landmark in the Heart of TexasConstructed in 1996, Domaine du Soleil Enchanté combines timeless architectural elegance with modern amenities. The estate features 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a range of luxurious living spaces designed for both comfort and grandeur. Notable elements include soaring ceilings, detailed craftsmanship, and expansive rooms that offer flexibility for a variety of lifestyles.Property Highlights:7 Bedrooms | 9 BathroomsSpacious formal and informal living areas with architectural details such as intricate woodwork and soaring ceilings.Grand pavilion with a resort-style pool, a private swimming pond, and a zip line, designed for both relaxation and entertainment.Two staircases, an elevator, and dedicated rental suites, offering versatile options for guests or long-term stays.Additional Features and Amenities:Domaine du Soleil Enchanté is designed with an emphasis on luxury and privacy, offering an ideal setting for both personal use and large-scale entertainment. Key features include:Resort-Style Outdoor Living: The pavilion includes a newly epoxied floor, a full bar, and expansive outdoor spaces, suitable for hosting both intimate gatherings and large events.Privacy and Freedom: The property is equipped with a grandfathered-in well and is free from HOA restrictions. Extensive wooded trails provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and peaceful enjoyment.Prime Location:Domaine du Soleil Enchanté is conveniently located just outside Houston, offering easy access to key locations in the area:31 miles from downtown Houston5 miles from The Woodlands Waterway7 miles from ExxonMobil's corporate campusPricing and Availability:The estate is currently offered at just over $4 million, following a recent price adjustment. This represents a significant opportunity for prospective buyers seeking a luxury property with unmatched design and features in one of Texas' most desirable regions.For more information or to schedule a private showing, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">englishblackwell73 or contact English Blackwell Realty Group.About English Blackwell Realty Group:English Blackwell Realty Group is a premier real estate agency specializing in high-end properties throughout the Houston area. Known for its expertise in luxury real estate, the firm offers personalized services and a comprehensive understanding of the local market.

