Powering Progress: American Clean Resources Group Launches $3B Greenway To Power Renewable Energy Industrial Parktm

Strategic partnerships forged with Strata Design and R&R Engineering to help ACRG achieve net-zero vision with Nevada project

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Engineering and design preparation are slated to begin in the first quarter 2025 for a $3 billion industrial park in Esmeralda County, Nev., expected to generate clean energy while fostering significant industrial production, economic growth and and job opportunities.Lakewood, Colo.-based American Clean Resources Group (ACRG), led by CEO Tawana Bain , anticipates The Greenway to Power Renewable Energy Industrial ParkTM, will create roughly 5,000 jobs and serve as a catalyst for sustainable industrial development in Nevada and beyond.“The Greenway to Power Renewable Energy Industrial ParkTM will set new standards for environmental sustainability and community prosperity, all while supporting ACRG's dual commitment to creating a hub for net-zero emissions and spurring economic development,” Bain said.ACRG has partnered with STRATA Design & Planning and R&R Engineers-Surveyors Inc., both based in Denver, to complete land surveying, civil engineering due diligence, mapping, land use plan development and a detailed site plan, among other services, by early summer.R&R CEO Douglas Dunkin called the project“groundbreaking,” adding that the engineering firm is“always looking for ways to innovate and push boundaries.”“Land surveying and advanced engineering are critical to the foundational stages, and R&R will work to ensure that every aspect of the park site's development is planned with precision, supporting ACRG's vision to create a hub for net-zero innovation and economic development."Meanwhile, the industrial park will be dedicated to revitalizing the local economy by attracting an array of tenants including data center and artificial intelligence (AI) server farms, industrial storage, waste-to-energy tenants, as well as those focused on developing net-zero products and services, integrating cutting-edge solar, wind and battery storage technologies.“The cultivation of renewable energy sources remains a vital component of successful 21st-century economic growth and development campaigns, especially when the boundaries being pushed are fueled by the strategic deployment of existing local resources,” Bain said.In turn, ACRG leverages comprehensive resource management and the expert processing of precious minerals and metals in a carbon-neutral and environmentally safe manner. Deployment of existing assets allows the firm to simultaneously advance climate change reduction while strengthening the U.S. supply chain, she added.“Our unique value proposition lies in our existing grounded assets, proximity to major interstates and local railways and unmatched capability to sell excess power from our next generation renewable energy park through self-service power generation. This is what innovation looks like,” Bain said.ACRG (“American Clean Resources Group”), an environmentally sustainable development platform, is at the forefront of renewable and environmental innovation in the United States. Central to its mission is the development of Greenway to Power Renewable Energy Industrial ParkTM, one of the largest renewable energy industrial parks in the nation. ACRG is dedicated to revolutionizing the American Supply Chain by delivering goods with a net-zero environmental impact. Through comprehensive Resource Management and the processing of precious minerals and metals in a carbon-neutral and environmentally safe manner, ACRG advances climate change reduction, strengthens domestic supply chains, and drives transformative progress in renewable energy.R&R Engineers-Surveyors, Inc. is a leading project management and consulting firm providing specialized, comprehensive Owner's Representative services. The firm's mission is to represent the best interests of clients throughout every phase of their projects-whether a large-scale commercial development, residential project, or institutional facility. To date, R&R Engineers-Surveyors, Inc. has provided services in over 30 statesSTRATA Design & Planning is a process-oriented landscape architecture and land planning firm specializing in master planning and project entitlements. Strata Design & Planning integrates built and natural environments to create thriving and sustainable communities. By offering land planning and landscape architecture services, Strata provides a comprehensive and integrated approach to development resulting in beautifully designed, sustainable, and socially responsible projects celebrating the vibrancy of their environment.Disclosure: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the scope of the safe harbor provisions as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more comprehensive insight into the factors that may deviate actual results from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

