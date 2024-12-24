Iran faces energy challenges amid winter conditions

(MENAFN) Iran struggles with a severe shortage during the cold winter months, leading to the closure or limited operation of factories and government offices in certain cities. Schools have shifted to online learning to cope with the crisis.



Despite being rich in oil resources, the country experiences significant energy issues due to sanctions, which have hindered investment in its energy sector. The resulting power cuts in residential and industrial areas and energy deficits, particularly in winter, have triggered economic and societal challenges.



Frequent electricity and outages highlight the increasing demand for energy, contrasted with insufficient infrastructure to meet this need.



President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged citizens to lower their thermostats by 2°C (3.6°F) to conserve energy. Similarly, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi has appealed to the public to reduce fuel usage, ensuring more fuel availability for power plants and easing the energy supply strain.



In December, educational institutions across multiple Iranian provinces suspended classes. Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohammad Jaafar Ghaempanah revealed on December 17 that natural gas shortages forced the closure of factories and workshops in some industrial regions. Despite a national demand of 945 million cubic meters, production only reached 840 million cubic meters.

