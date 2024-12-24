Ukrainian Defense Forces blockade in Makarivka is wrong news

(MENAFN) The data about the blockade of the Ukrainian Defense Forces units in Makarivka on the Vremivka front, shared by news, is wrong.



This was declared by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of (OSG) on Telegram, as stated by Ukrinform.



According to the command, some observers and independent specialists' study of sources whose data does not correspond to the dynamics of the fighting situation leads to incorrect conclusions regarding the presence of such a situation.



"Spreading unverified information can not only mislead the audience but also endanger the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and complicate their ability to carry out combat (special) tasks to repel the enemy's armed aggression," stressed the Khortytsia OSG.



In line with the command, the Ukrainian Defense Forces units pursue to damage the enemy's superior troops to slow and stop their aggressive actions.



"We remind that the disclosure of any information regarding the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as the movement and positions of our troops, the location of objects and units, is classified under current Ukrainian law," cautioned the Khortytsia OSG.



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109025968